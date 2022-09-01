The Times Week 2 preview capsules

Chicago Christian (1-0) at Marquette (1-0)

When: 7 p.m. Friday at Gould Stadium

Last meeting: Marquette 47, Chicago Christian 8 (fall 2021)

About the Knights: Chicago Christian went 4-5 last season, but things are off to a promising start this fall after shutting out Chicago Sullivan, 19-0, last weekend. Speedster Zeke Goble is an athlete the Crusaders are going to have to keep in check after the junior electrified his Knights teammates with an 86-yard kickoff return for a touchdown. A Class 3A/4A playoff constant in the early 2000s, Chicago Christian missed last year after back-to-back 2A trips in 2018 and 2019.

About the Crusaders: Everything may not have been perfect in the Crusaders’ opening 26-20 win over Aurora Christian, but it sure felt perfect after QB Alex Graham’s 35-yard touchdown strike to Logan Nelson with 21.6 seconds remaining put Marquette ahead for good. Marquette has demonstrated all offseason how dangerous it can be passing the football, but at its heart it is still a wing-T running team and will first look to get RBs such as Tommy Durdan and Jurnee Reed going.

Friday Night Drive pick: Marquette

—

Hoopeston Area/Armstrong-Potomac (0-1) at Seneca (1-0)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last meeting: Hoopeston Area/Armstrong 26, Seneca 21 (fall 2021)

About the Cornjerkers: A program on the upswing, the Hoopeston co-op played powerhouse Iroquois West tough in a 20-8 loss last Thursday, but lost nonetheless after falling behind 20-0 by halftime. Irish fans who made the trip last season will remember dual-threat Cornjerkers QB Anthony Zamora, the now-senior who last fall led his team to a win over Seneca. The defense did allow a 100-yard rusher last Thursday, a good sign for a run-heavy Seneca attack that had three of them in Week 1.

About the Fighting Irish: Last year’s loss at Hoopeston was one of the early-season, learning-on-the-job slips that cost the young Fighting Irish a playoff spot. Be certain they’ve been reminded of that fact more than once in practice this week. A stable of strong running backs and a dedication to the run game are the strengths of the Irish, so playing from ahead and containing Zamora and Co. by keeping them off the field seems the surest path to victory.

Friday Night Drive pick: Seneca

—

El Paso-Gridley (1-0) at Fieldcrest (0-1)

When: 7 p.m. Friday at Veterans Park

Last meeting: El Paso-Gridley 26, Fieldcrest 0 (fall 2021)

About the Titans: After being tied 20-all at the half of their season opener against Macon Meridian, the Titans exploded for 31 second-half points to pull away. Top weapons in that Week 1 win included QB Kamren Schumacher (100 yards rushing, 139 passing), KR Hank Harlan, RB Dax Gentes, WR Dante Golden and K Declan Duley, with EPG gaining 231 of its 360 yards from scrimmage on the ground.

About the Knights: While it didn’t come with the “W” they were hoping for, the Knights – coming off an 0-9 season – had to be encouraged by their competitiveness in Week 1′s 23-14 loss to Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley. Limiting turnovers will be the main focus after a turnover-plagued opener, while a defense led last week by Landon Modro will need to keep EPG’s many weapons in check to stay close.

Friday Night Drive pick: El Paso-Gridley

—

Flanagan-Cornell Woodland (0-1) at St. Thomas More (0-1)

When: 7 p.m. Friday in Champaign

Last meeting: FCW 36, St. Thomas More 20 (fall 2021)

About the Falcons: FCW will be looking to shake off a surprisingly lopsided 67-16 season-opening loss to Milford-Cissna Park. The Bearcats are a strong program, no doubt, but the Falcons shot themselves in the talon multiple times to allow the score to get so one-sided, including 48-0 at halftime. RB Jesse Simpson and KR Payton Quaintance eventually scored TDs for the Falcons to avoid the shutout for a team limited to 79 yards from scrimmage.

About the Sabers: Like FCW, St. Thomas More made the I8FA playoffs, but fell in the first round. The Sabers lost quite a few key pieces from that team to graduation, but not all. QB Ben Horn and RBs Peace Bumba and Matt Delorenzo look to be featured weapons in a Sabers attack that, also like FCW, was limited to two touchdowns in a Week 1 defeat (30-14 at Decatur Lutheran).

Friday Night Drive pick: St. Thomas More

—

Ottawa (1-0) at Streator (1-0)

When: 7:15 p.m. Friday at Doug Dieken Stadium

Last meeting: Streator 28, Ottawa 23 (fall 2021)

Series history: Ottawa leads 58-38-1

About the Pirates: It wasn’t perfect, but there was a lot to like about the Pirates and their 13-12 opening win over playoff regular Plano. At the top of that list has to be the play of the Ottawa lines, which dominated the Reapers in the center of the field leading to 214 rushing yards (led by Ryder Miller’s 118) while limiting the Plano rushing attack to 145 yards. That strength on the lines could be a great counterbalance to Streator’s advantages in speed and experience at the skill positions. This is the Pirates’ first trip to Streator since 2012. “Everyone knows Ottawa-Streator is a big rivalry,” Pirates coach Chad Gross said. “We love that week. Playing in it back in the day and now coaching in it, it just has a different feel than the other games. ... We really want to go over there and get one.”

About the Bulldogs: Streator absolutely crushed Week 1 opponent East Peoria to the tune of a 52-0 final score, but the Bulldogs can expect a significant step up in both competition and intensity this Friday for the 98th meeting of the state’s third-oldest rivalry [dating back to 1894]. QB/LB Christian Benning, RB/WR/DB Aneefy Ford and OL/DL Sabby Nieto are all proving to be the on-field dominating forces the Bulldogs expected. Before kickoff, Streator will be naming its field for 1967 graduate and Cleveland Browns legend Doug Dieken. “I think it’s a special night for the town,” Streator coach Kyle Tutt said during the preseason, “and I think it’s what the town has been asking for from the football program – make it more exciting, make it about the tradition – and we’ll be able to expose the football culture we’re trying to build here to the town being able to name the field for one of the great people who has been part of the tradition here.”

Friday Night Drive pick: Streator

[ Biran Hoxsey revisits all the Pirates-Bulldogs matchups in years ending with ‘2′ ]