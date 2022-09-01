NewsTribune football leaders through Week 1

A look at the statistical leaders for the 2022 season:

Team Offense

Team Rushing Passing Points Princeton 373 61 41 Mendota 303 217 34 La Salle-Peru 178 68 31 St. Bede 265 116 28 Amboy 28 Fieldcrest 12 174 14 Bureau Valley 186 0 12 Hall 12

Team Defense

Team Passing Rushing Points Amboy 12 St. Bede 92 217 14 La Salle-Peru 110 129 21 Princeton 211 237 22 Fieldcrest 105 159 23 Bureau Valley 136 328 33 Hall 42 Mendota 501 13 54

Passing

Player C-A-I Yards TDs Randolph (Mendota) 19-35-1 217 1 Ruestman (Fieldcrest) 7-16-5 125 1 J. Brady (St. Bede) 7-16-0 122 0 Lindenmeyer (Amboy) 3-6-0 74 2 Boudreau (L-P) 5-5-0 68 1

Rushing

Player Carries Yards TDs Childs (Mendota) 42 278 3 J. Brady (St. Bede) 31 221 4 Davis (Princeton) 15 214 2 Goossens (Bureau Valley) 20 119 2 Au. Christiansen (Princeton) 7 81 1 Lindenmeyer (Amboy) 8 76 1 Koch (Amboy) 10 78 1 Boudreau (La Salle-Peru) 15 62 1 Leffelman (Amboy) 10 61 0 Lynch (La Salle-Peru) 7 56 0 Smith (Mendota) 7 56 1

Receiving

Player Receptions Yards TDs Wallace (St. Bede) 5 88 0 Johnson (Fieldcrest) 2 84 1 Freeman (Mendota) 7 69 0 Strouss (Mendota) 6 63 0 Smith (Mendota) 4 61 1

Note: Statistics for Hall were not available.