NewsTribune football leaders through Week 1

A look at the statistical leaders for the 2022 season:
Team Offense
|Team
|Rushing
|Passing
|Points
|Princeton
|373
|61
|41
|Mendota
|303
|217
|34
|La Salle-Peru
|178
|68
|31
|St. Bede
|265
|116
|28
|Amboy
|28
|Fieldcrest
|12
|174
|14
|Bureau Valley
|186
|0
|12
|Hall
|12
Team Defense
|Team
|Passing
|Rushing
|Points
|Amboy
|12
|St. Bede
|92
|217
|14
|La Salle-Peru
|110
|129
|21
|Princeton
|211
|237
|22
|Fieldcrest
|105
|159
|23
|Bureau Valley
|136
|328
|33
|Hall
|42
|Mendota
|501
|13
|54
Passing
|Player
|C-A-I
|Yards
|TDs
|Randolph (Mendota)
|19-35-1
|217
|1
|Ruestman (Fieldcrest)
|7-16-5
|125
|1
|J. Brady (St. Bede)
|7-16-0
|122
|0
|Lindenmeyer (Amboy)
|3-6-0
|74
|2
|Boudreau (L-P)
|5-5-0
|68
|1
Rushing
|Player
|Carries
|Yards
|TDs
|Childs (Mendota)
|42
|278
|3
|J. Brady (St. Bede)
|31
|221
|4
|Davis (Princeton)
|15
|214
|2
|Goossens (Bureau Valley)
|20
|119
|2
|Au. Christiansen (Princeton)
|7
|81
|1
|Lindenmeyer (Amboy)
|8
|76
|1
|Koch (Amboy)
|10
|78
|1
|Boudreau (La Salle-Peru)
|15
|62
|1
|Leffelman (Amboy)
|10
|61
|0
|Lynch (La Salle-Peru)
|7
|56
|0
|Smith (Mendota)
|7
|56
|1
Receiving
|Player
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Wallace (St. Bede)
|5
|88
|0
|Johnson (Fieldcrest)
|2
|84
|1
|Freeman (Mendota)
|7
|69
|0
|Strouss (Mendota)
|6
|63
|0
|Smith (Mendota)
|4
|61
|1
Note: Statistics for Hall were not available.