September 01, 2022
Shaw Local
NewsTribune football leaders through Week 1

By Kevin Chlum
Princeton quarterback Teegan Davis eludes a Rockridge defender Friday night. The Tigers won 41-22. (Mike Vaughn)

A look at the statistical leaders for the 2022 season:

Team Offense

TeamRushingPassingPoints
Princeton3736141
Mendota30321734
La Salle-Peru1786831
St. Bede26511628
Amboy28
Fieldcrest1217414
Bureau Valley186012
Hall12

Team Defense

TeamPassingRushingPoints
Amboy12
St. Bede9221714
La Salle-Peru11012921
Princeton21123722
Fieldcrest10515923
Bureau Valley13632833
Hall42
Mendota5011354

Passing

PlayerC-A-IYardsTDs
Randolph (Mendota)19-35-12171
Ruestman (Fieldcrest)7-16-51251
J. Brady (St. Bede)7-16-01220
Lindenmeyer (Amboy)3-6-0742
Boudreau (L-P)5-5-0681

Rushing

PlayerCarriesYardsTDs
Childs (Mendota)422783
J. Brady (St. Bede)312214
Davis (Princeton)152142
Goossens (Bureau Valley)201192
Au. Christiansen (Princeton)7811
Lindenmeyer (Amboy)8761
Koch (Amboy)10781
Boudreau (La Salle-Peru)15621
Leffelman (Amboy)10610
Lynch (La Salle-Peru)7560
Smith (Mendota)7561

Receiving

PlayerReceptionsYardsTDs
Wallace (St. Bede)5880
Johnson (Fieldcrest)2841
Freeman (Mendota)7690
Strouss (Mendota)6630
Smith (Mendota)4611

Note: Statistics for Hall were not available.