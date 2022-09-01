Marian Central alum Chris Streveler, McHenry grad Andrew Rupcich land spots on NFL practice squads

Former Marian Central quarterback Chris Streveler and former McHenry offensive lineman Andew Rupcich missed the 53-man cuts with their respective NFL teams, but both were brought back to their teams’ practice squads.

Streveler was put on the New York Jets’ practice squad; Rupcich, a rookie, is now on the Tennessee Titans’ practice squad.

Two other local players will start their fifth NFL seasons – former McHenry tight end Robert Tonyan (Green Bay) and former Crystal Lake South linebacker Dennis Gardeck (Arizona).

Tonyan had a huge season in 2020, but suffered a torn ACL last season and is recovered from that and should be an integral part of the Packers’ offense.

Gardeck carved his niche with the Cardinals as an outside pass rusher and special teams standout.

Streveler was one of four quarterbacks in the Jets’ camp, behind Zach Wilson, Joe Flacco and Mike White. Streveler led the Jets to three preseason victories, two in which he rallied the team with late touchdown passes.

Chris Streveler Chris Streveler (AP)

It was not enough to get Streveler to the 53-man roster, but after Tuesday’s cuts he was brought back to the practice squad. Streveler earned a reputation in the CFL as a hard-running quarterback who offers teams some versatility, since he might be used at receiver or special teams.

Rupcich, a 6-foot-6, 320-pound tackle, played at Culver-Stockton College and was twice an NAIA All-American. He was an undrafted free agent, but had plenty of interest right after the draft. He signed with Tennessee, which likely sees promise and wants to develop him further.