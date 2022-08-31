Princeton moves up two spots, now No. 4 in 3A Poll

The Princeton Tigers are on the move in this week’s Associated Press 3A Poll.

The Tigers climbed two spots, up to No. 4 in the 3A Poll. They opened at No. 6 in the preseason poll heading into Friday’s 41-22 win at Rockridge.

IC Catholic, which received 10 of 13 first-place votes and 127 points, took over the top spot followed by Reed-Custer (2/108), Williamsville (1/101) and Princeton (0/86). Defending state champion Byron, which opened at No. 1, but lost to then 4A unranked Stillman Valley, 14-7, dropped to No. 5.

The top 10 is rounded out by Mt. Carmel and Eureka and the trio of Fairbury Prairie Central, Durand-Pecatonica and Hillsboro, who were not ranked last week.

St. Bede received five votes as did Ottawa Marquette, the 15th most votes in 1A. Lena-Winslow (12/121) and Athens (1/113) remained at No. 1 and 2 with Fulton (42) moving up one spot to No. 7. Annawan-Wethersfield (6) received six votes.

Wilmington remained No. 1 in 2A as did Chicago Mt. Carmel in 7A and East St. Louis in 6A.

Three new teams took over top rankings - Loyola (8A), LaGrange Park Nazareth (5A) and Joliet Catholic (4A).