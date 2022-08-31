McHenry County notes: Crystal Lake Central hopes QB Jason Penza can return from elbow injury

Everything pointed toward an intriguing second half between Huntley and Crystal Lake Central on Friday night.

Huntley had battled back from a 14-7 deficit to grab a 17-14 lead late in the half. But Central’s offense, behind junior quarterback Jason Penza, had put up almost 300 yards of offense.

Just before halftime, the Tigers suffered a crushing blow. Penza scrambled for a 14-yard run and slid. Huntley linebacker Dashaun Manning slid at about the same time to stop Penza and was flagged for a late hit. Unfortunately, Penza’s right (throwing) elbow was hit by Manning’s helmet and Penza immediately jogged off the field with his right arm hanging down.

Penza was done for the night and the Red Raiders pulled away in the second half for a 37-20 Fox Valley Conference victory at Central’s Owen Metcalf Field.

Penza’s injury and exit cast a damper on the rest of the game. He had rushed seven times for 59 yards and a touchdown and was 8-of-15 passing for 116 yards and a touchdown.

Tigers coach Dirk Stanger said that Penza is out indefinitely and plans to see another doctor soon. After the game, Stanger thought the damage was to Penza’s lower arm and not his shoulder. Stanger confirmed that was true on Monday, that the injury was to Penza’s elbow and forearm.

“It was more of pain in his elbow,” Stanger said after the game. “He took a helmet on his elbow and was having some nerve issues with his hand. He couldn’t shake your hand. I don’t know if there was anything in his shoulder or not.”

Stanger and offensive line coach Steve Spoden both thought of the 2008 season, when, on former Marian Central coach Ed Brucker’s staff, they saw quarterback Jon Budmayr sustain a broken collarbone in the first half of the season opener and miss the rest of the season.

Budmayr went on to play at Wisconsin. Had that Hurricanes team had Budmayr, it likely would have won the Class 5A state title. Instead, Andy Stochl, Marian’s best receiver, was forced to play quarterback. The Hurricanes finished 4-5 and missed the playoffs, but lost to St. Francis, 13-7, in their Week 9 game. St. Francis won the 5A state championship.

“It’s part of the game,” said Stanger, who was Brucker’s offensive coordinator. “I look back to Jon Budmayr his senior year. It is what it is. It’s hard when you see good kids work so hard and bad stuff happens to them.”

The Tigers had to move their top receiver George Dimopoulos to quarterback Friday. Dimopoulos drew more confidence as the game went on and finished 4 of 9 for 70 yards and a touchdown. But when Dimopoulos was catching balls from Penza, they looked like a duo the FVC was going to dread.

Central now hopes for better news on Penza, who started three games last season when quarterback Colton Madura injured a hip.

“Our defense played their butts off,” Stanger said. “It’s tough when you take your best receiver and put him at quarterback and [wide receiver Griffin] Buehler goes down with cramps. It was one thing after another. The kids fought hard. George did a good job and threw some good balls after he settled down a little bit.”

First-timers: Huntley coach Mike Naymola and Burlington Central coach Brian Iossi were the two first-year head coaches in the area to pick up victories in their first games.

Naymola had been on Huntley’s staff for 10 years before taking over last offseason when Matt Zimolzak resigned. Iossi was on Brian Melvin’s Central staff for four seasons and got the job when Melvin resigned and took a position at NAIA Judson University.

Naymola had the thrill of sharing the experience with his high school coach, Doug Millsaps from Rolling Meadows, who was on the sideline as a guest. Naymola played for Millsaps and started his coaching career as an assistant with Millsaps.

Iossi got his first win thanks to a stirring comeback as the Rockets rallied for two touchdowns in the last 4:08 to beat Hampshire, 15-14.

Early reviews: Richmond-Burton’s players really enjoyed their first game on the new artificial turf at their stadium, a 49-0 victory over Chicago Urban Prep-Bronzeville, on Friday.

R-B and McHenry both put in artificial turf over the summer, joining Huntley as the local schools to have that surface on their fields.

“Feels fast, feels really good to run on,” running back-defensive lineman Steven Siegel said. “I really like it.”

Toby Quentrall-Quezada expressed similar thoughts.

“Overall, it’s really nice, I feel a lot faster and it feels lighter on your feet,” Quentrall-Quezada said. “The new turf will be great in the rain and mud games that we would have on grass.”

Rockets coach Mike Noll thinks it will be great for the R-B community as a whole.

“It’s going to get used a lot and we love it,” Noll said. “It’s really nice to have, especially on wet days we’ll be able to use it. I think it turned out great and kudos to the administration for getting it done.”

• Thom Gippert contributed to this report.