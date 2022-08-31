August 31, 2022
FND Team of the Week MVP: Hampshire running back Cole Klawikowski

By Joe Stevenson
Hampshire running back Cole Klawikowski with his FND Team of the Week MVP belt, along with his offensive line.

Hampshire running back Cole Klawikowski turned in one of the most remarkable varsity debuts possible on Friday night.

The 5-foot-9, 190-pound sophomore ran 48 times for 415 yards, which set a Fox Valley Conference record, and scored two touchdowns. The Whip-Purs lost to Burlington Central, 15-14, when the Rockets rallied for a pair of late touchdowns, but Klawikowski was voted the Friday Night Drive Team of the Week MVP for his performance.

Klawikowski picked up 494 votes, 125 more than the next-closest player. The Team of the Week is sponsored by SGKR Injury Attorneys.

Klawikowski answered a few questions from Northwest Herald sports writer Joe Stevenson about his big game and becoming Team of the Week MVP.

What do you remember most about your game Friday?

Klawikowski: I remember most that I was very nervous at the start of my first varsity game at running back, but all that went away after the first hit. I also recall hearing our student section chanting “He’s a sophomore!” I got a good laugh at that.

Which NFL running backs do you most like to watch?

Klawikowski: Currently I like watching Jonathan Taylor, but I also like watching highlights of Barry Sanders.

What is your favorite class?

Klawikowski: Math because I like learning from my mistakes and getting the correct answer.

Which of your teammates really makes you laugh?

Klawikowski: Alex Lazar makes me laugh the most. He always has a joke to say whenever I see him.

If you had No. 1 pick in fantasy football, who are you taking?

Klawikowski: I would pick Jonathan Taylor.

What do you hope people say about you when you are not there?

Klawikowski: I hope they say that I am an honest person that works hard at what I do.

Who is the most famous person you have taken a picture with?

Klawikowski: The most famous person I have taken a picture with would be former Bears running back Adrian Peterson.

What are three football movies you love?

Klawikowski: “Invincible,” “Remember the Titans” and “Brian’s Song.”

If you could celebrate touchdowns in high school without being penalized, what would you do with your teammates?

Klawikowski: The celebration I would do is called “The Barry Sanders,” and act like I’ve been there before.

If you could spend a day with anyone in history, who would it be?

Klawikowski: Vince Lombardi. He was one of the great coaches of football.