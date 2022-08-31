FND Team of the Week MVP: Hampshire running back Cole Klawikowski

Hampshire running back Cole Klawikowski turned in one of the most remarkable varsity debuts possible on Friday night.

The 5-foot-9, 190-pound sophomore ran 48 times for 415 yards, which set a Fox Valley Conference record, and scored two touchdowns. The Whip-Purs lost to Burlington Central, 15-14, when the Rockets rallied for a pair of late touchdowns, but Klawikowski was voted the Friday Night Drive Team of the Week MVP for his performance.

Klawikowski picked up 494 votes, 125 more than the next-closest player. The Team of the Week is sponsored by SGKR Injury Attorneys.

Klawikowski answered a few questions from Northwest Herald sports writer Joe Stevenson about his big game and becoming Team of the Week MVP.

What do you remember most about your game Friday?

Klawikowski: I remember most that I was very nervous at the start of my first varsity game at running back, but all that went away after the first hit. I also recall hearing our student section chanting “He’s a sophomore!” I got a good laugh at that.

Which NFL running backs do you most like to watch?

Klawikowski: Currently I like watching Jonathan Taylor, but I also like watching highlights of Barry Sanders.

What is your favorite class?

Klawikowski: Math because I like learning from my mistakes and getting the correct answer.

Which of your teammates really makes you laugh?

Klawikowski: Alex Lazar makes me laugh the most. He always has a joke to say whenever I see him.

If you had No. 1 pick in fantasy football, who are you taking?

Klawikowski: I would pick Jonathan Taylor.

What do you hope people say about you when you are not there?

Klawikowski: I hope they say that I am an honest person that works hard at what I do.

Who is the most famous person you have taken a picture with?

Klawikowski: The most famous person I have taken a picture with would be former Bears running back Adrian Peterson.

What are three football movies you love?

Klawikowski: “Invincible,” “Remember the Titans” and “Brian’s Song.”

If you could celebrate touchdowns in high school without being penalized, what would you do with your teammates?

Klawikowski: The celebration I would do is called “The Barry Sanders,” and act like I’ve been there before.

If you could spend a day with anyone in history, who would it be?

Klawikowski: Vince Lombardi. He was one of the great coaches of football.