N.Y. Jets will cut Marian Central grad Chris Streveler despite sparkling preseason, per report

Former Marian Central quarterback Chris Streveler could not have played much better in three preseason games for the New York Jets.

Streveler, who graduated from Marian in 2013, was signed by the Jets in July and went to camp as one of four quarterbacks and completed 72.7% of his passes and led the team to three comeback victories. The Jets won two of those games with 16 and 22 seconds remaining.

But Streveler will not be on the Jets’ 53-man roster when cuts are finalized Tuesday, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, who tweeted Monday that a team source said Streveler would be released.

Jets informed QB Chris Streveler, who helped lead the team to an unbeaten preseason and also led the team in rushing yards this summer, that they plan to release him Tuesday, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 29, 2022

The Jets’ No. 1 quarterback Zach Wilson is recovering from a knee injury and is expected to return at some point early in the season. Joe Flacco and Mike White also were in the Jets’ camp.

Streveler earned a reputation while helping the Winnipeg Blue Bombers to the CFL’s Grey Cup championship in 2019 as a hard-running quarterback and drew interest from NFL teams as a possible No. 3 quarterback who could do things similar to Taysom Hill with the New Orleans Saints.

Streveler signed his first NFL deal in February 2020 and spent the entire 2020 season with the Arizona Cardinals. He began the 2021 season with the Cardinals but was waived in mid-November. The 27 year old signed with the Baltimore Ravens later that month for the remainder of the season. Streveler signed with the Miami Dolphins in late February but was released May 18.