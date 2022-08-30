ESPN reports that Jets will cut Marian Central grad Chris Streveler despite sparkling preseason

Former Marian Central quarterback Chris Streveler could not have played much better in three preseason games for the New York Jets.

Streveler, who graduated from Marian in 2013, went to camp as one of four quarterbacks and completed 72.7% of his passes and led the team to three comeback victories. The Jets won two of those games with 16 and 22 seconds remaining.

But Streveler will not be on the Jets’ 53-man roster when cuts are made on Tuesday. ESPN’s Adam Schefter tweeted Monday that a team source said Streveler would be released.

The Jets’ No. 1 quarterback Zach Wilson is recovering from a knee injury and is expected to return at some point early in the season. Joe Flacco and Mike White also were in the Jets’ camp.

Streveler earned a reputation while helping the Winnipeg Blue Bombers to the CFL’s Grey Cup championship as a hard-running quarterback and drew interest from NFL teams as a possible No. 3 quarterback who could do things similar to Taysom Hill with the New Orleans Saints.

Streveler also spent time with Baltimore and Miami before trying to hook on with the Jets.