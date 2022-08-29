Bureau Valley, Rockridge win the night, if not the games

You can walk away a winner even though the scoreboard may say otherwise.

The Bureau Valley and Rockridge football teams won the night with their actions after Friday night’s games.

The Storm left a lasting impression with the Villa Grove coaching staff and personnel how they left their locker room spotless following their 33-12 loss to the Blue Devils at Villa Grove.

Villa Grove coach Heath Wilson tweeted after the game that “never in the 20 some years have i ever had a team bring their own broom and mop and clean up after themselves. I walked in the locker room and was shocked. All I had to do was shut lights out. It was spotless. Them boys was amazing.”

Storm coach Mat Pistole was proud how his players conducted themselves.

“It was the best part of Friday night. We made that janitor’s day and her reaction was priceless,” he said. “We stress that you are never above doing the small things and details matter, leave things better than you find it, and better people make better all blues.

“It is the foundation of everything we try to do. Our kids really embrace this mentality and they take it seriously and have a lot of pride in it. Our kids are truly great kids.

“We need to be a lot better on the football field and that begins and ends with me, but I can sleep at night knowing we are developing great young men and ultimately that is goal No. 1.”

This is not a one time occurrence either. I recently witnessed a new BV grad and former Storm player at a local restaurant grab napkins and walk back to his table to clean it off before he left.

Several Rockridge players came over to Princeton’s side of the field after Friday’s game to congratulate the Tigers on their 41-22 win and invited them into their Fellowship of Christian Athletes prayer circle. It was an impressive sight to see players and team personnel of both sides forming a large circle of Rockridge maroon and Princeton blue and white colors.

Tiger coach Ryan Pearson was very impressed by Rockridge’s show of sportsmanship and faith.

“This is what healthy competition is about. Everybody wants to win the football game, but at the end of the day, good sportsmanship like this is good to see,” he said.

Kevin Hieronymus has been the BCR Sports Editor since 1986. Contact him at khieronymus.bcrnews.com