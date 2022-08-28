Nathan Grant’s run of errant snap saves the win for Seneca in Westville

At Westville on Saturday night, the visiting Seneca Fighting Irish opened the new season with a 35-33 victory over Westville, holding for dear life after leading 35-20 heading into the fourth quarter but by just two after a pick-6 with five and a half minutes remaining.

Nathan Grant saved the day late, running down an errant punt snap in his own end zone and running it across midfield to flip the field position.

Seneca churned up 494 yards from scrimmage, including 469 on the ground led by 100-yard performances from Asher Hamby (128 yards, two TDs), Collin Wright (122 yards, two TDs) and Grant (119 yards), with Braden Ellis adding 84 yards and another touchdown.

Chris Peura (two tackles for loss) and Hamby (six tackles) led the Irish defense.

“Great win for us,” said Seneca coach Terry Maxwell. “Very physical Westville team we were able to move the ball well on. Our run game was firing well. Line, tight ends and backs did a fantastic job blocking.”

Seneca (1-0) is scheduled to host its home opener Friday against the Hoopeston Area co-op (0-1).

JV football

Plano 30, Ottawa 0: At King Field on Friday, the Corsairs (0-1) received 61 rushing yards from Archer Cechowicz and six tackles apiece by Ryker Reynolds and Caden Lage.