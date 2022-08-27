August 26, 2022
Week 1 Illinois high school football scores

By The Associated Press

Plainfield Norths Sean Schlanser and Gerald Floyd celebrate a touchdown during a game against Plainfield East Friday, Aug. 26 2022 at Plainfield East (Adam Jomant for Shaw Media/Adam Jomant)

We’ve got scores for Week 1 in Illinois high school football here:

Addison Trail 48, Maine East 6

Algonquin (Jacobs) 41, Crystal Lake South 31

Amboy-LaMoille 28, Polo 12

Auburn 42, New Berlin/Franklin/Waverly Co-op 21

Belleville East 20, Collinsville 12

Bismarck-Henning 43, Clifton Central 7

Bloomington 28, Richwoods 26

Bolingbrook 49, Minooka 12

Bradley-Bourbonnais 57, Chicago CICS-Longwood 0

Burlington Central 15, Hampshire 14

Camp Point Central 43, Carrollton 0

Carmi White County 46, Hamilton County 6

Cary-Grove 41, Dundee-Crown 21

Casey-Westfield 19, Paris 7

Chatham Glenwood 64, Jacksonville 23

Chicago (Lane) 35, Amundsen 26

Chicago Mt. Carmel 35, St. Rita 3

Danville 21, Belleville West 12

Decatur MacArthur 40, Springfield Southeast 8

Decatur St. Teresa 18, Effingham 0

Dixon 34, Oregon 6

Du Quoin 26, Chester 0

East Alton-Wood River 29, Harrisburg 28, OT

Elmwood-Brimfield 48, Illini West (Carthage) 14

Fairbury Prairie Central 34, Tolono Unity 12

Fairfield 34, Eldorado 14

Flora 47, Christopher-Ziegler-Royalton 14

Forreston 44, Stockton 14

Freeburg 46, Sparta 12

Fulton 31, Galena 12

Geneseo 52, Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Comer) 6

Geneva 49, Metea Valley 23

Grayslake Central 47, Hubbard 0

Grayslake North 38, Vernon Hills 26

Highland Park 28, Leyden 25

Hillsboro 13, Greenville 7

Hope Academy 53, Whitney Young 6

IC Catholic 35, Montini 16

Joliet Catholic 49, Waterford, Wis. 14

Kenosha Bradford/Reuther, Wis. 40, Zion Benton 10

Knoxville 54, Princeville 20

Lake Zurich 21, Fremd 7

Lena-Winslow 60, Lanark (Eastland)-Pearl City 6

Lincoln 28, Clinton 0

Lincoln-Way East 41, Crete-Monee 15

Lockport 28, Joliet West 6

Lyons 38, Buffalo Grove 35

Macomb 36, Rushville-Industry 6

Mahomet-Seymour 51, Morton 14

Maine South 7, Stevenson 3

Maroa-Forsyth 61, Pleasant Plains 12

Mascoutah 49, Columbia 26

Monmouth-Roseville 22, Kewanee 16

Mount Vernon 40, Taylorville 0

Moweaqua Central A&M 35, LeRoy 6

Mt. Carmel 53, Marshall 0

Mundelein 22, Grant 8

Noblesville, Ind. 21, Lisle (Benet Academy) 13

Nokomis 68, Louisiana, Mo. 6

Normal University 42, Springfield Lanphier 6

North-Mac 40, Carlinville 0

Oak Lawn Community 21, Tinley Park 7

Olney (Richland County) 36, Lawrenceville 34

Orion 42, Hall 12

Oswego East 35, Waubonsie Valley 7

Ottawa Marquette 26, Aurora Christian 20

Paxton-Buckley-Loda 28, Illinois Valley Central 20

Plainfield North 54, Plainfield East 14

Platteville, Wis. 49, St. Edward 14

Princeton 41, Rockridge 22

Prospect 56, Sandburg 20

Providence 16, Lake Central, Ind. 14

Red Bud 52, Pinckneyville 0

Red Hill 30, Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop 0

Reed-Custer 67, Elmwood Park 0

Richmond-Burton 49, Chicago (Urban Prep Charter/Bronzeville) 0

Rochelle 14, Woodstock 7

Rolling Meadows 51, Glenbrook South 21

Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 62, Rochester 27

Senn 46, Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Golder) 0

South Elgin 51, West Chicago 0

Springfield 37, Eisenhower 6

St. Bede 28, Sherrard 14

Stagg 14, Reavis 8

Stanford Olympia 60, Riverton 6

Stark County 49, Nokomis 21

Sterling 40, Lakes Community 7

Sterling Newman 28, Morrison 6

Stillman Valley 15, Byron 7, OT

Sycamore 35, DeKalb 7

Terre Haute South, Ind. 45, Rich Township 26

Tremont 14, Sangamon Valley/Tri-City Co-op 8

Triad 41, Mattoon 22

Tuscola 30, Arcola 13

Villa Grove-Heritage Coop 33, Bureau Valley 12

Warren Township 21, Barrington 0

Waterloo 13, Breese Mater Dei 2

Watseka (coop) 45, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 18

Wauconda 49, Aurora Central Catholic 0

Wheaton North 28, Downers South 7

York 42, Schaumburg 0

Yorkville 42, Romeoville 0