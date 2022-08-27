Week 1 Illinois high school football scores

We’ve got scores for Week 1 in Illinois high school football here:
Addison Trail 48, Maine East 6
Algonquin (Jacobs) 41, Crystal Lake South 31
Amboy 28, Polo 12
Auburn 42, New Berlin/Franklin/Waverly Co-op 21
Belleville East 20, Collinsville 12
Bismarck-Henning 43, Clifton Central 7
Bloomington 28, Richwoods 26
Bolingbrook 49, Minooka 12
Bradley-Bourbonnais 57, Chicago CICS-Longwood 0
Burlington Central 15, Hampshire 14
Camp Point Central 43, Carrollton 0
Carmi White County 46, Hamilton County 6
Cary-Grove 41, Dundee-Crown 21
Casey-Westfield 19, Paris 7
Chatham Glenwood 64, Jacksonville 23
Chicago (Lane) 35, Amundsen 26
Chicago Mt. Carmel 35, St. Rita 3
Danville 21, Belleville West 12
Decatur MacArthur 40, Springfield Southeast 8
Decatur St. Teresa 18, Effingham 0
Dixon 34, Oregon 6
Du Quoin 26, Chester 0
East Alton-Wood River 29, Harrisburg 28, OT
Elmwood-Brimfield 48, Illini West (Carthage) 14
Fairbury Prairie Central 34, Tolono Unity 12
Fairfield 34, Eldorado 14
Flora 47, Christopher-Ziegler-Royalton 14
Forreston 44, Stockton 14
Freeburg 46, Sparta 12
Fulton 31, Galena 12
Geneseo 52, Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Comer) 6
Geneva 49, Metea Valley 23
Grayslake Central 47, Hubbard 0
Grayslake North 38, Vernon Hills 26
Highland Park 28, Leyden 25
Hillsboro 13, Greenville 7
Hope Academy 53, Whitney Young 6
IC Catholic 35, Montini 16
Joliet Catholic 49, Waterford, Wis. 14
Kenosha Bradford/Reuther, Wis. 40, Zion Benton 10
Knoxville 54, Princeville 20
Lake Zurich 21, Fremd 7
Lena-Winslow 60, Lanark (Eastland)-Pearl City 6
Lincoln 28, Clinton 0
Lincoln-Way East 41, Crete-Monee 15
Lockport 28, Joliet West 6
Lyons 38, Buffalo Grove 35
Macomb 36, Rushville-Industry 6
Mahomet-Seymour 51, Morton 14
Maine South 7, Stevenson 3
Maroa-Forsyth 61, Pleasant Plains 12
Mascoutah 49, Columbia 26
Monmouth-Roseville 22, Kewanee 16
Mount Vernon 40, Taylorville 0
Moweaqua Central A&M 35, LeRoy 6
Mt. Carmel 53, Marshall 0
Mundelein 22, Grant 8
Noblesville, Ind. 21, Lisle (Benet Academy) 13
Nokomis 68, Louisiana, Mo. 6
Normal University 42, Springfield Lanphier 6
North-Mac 40, Carlinville 0
Oak Lawn Community 21, Tinley Park 7
Olney (Richland County) 36, Lawrenceville 34
Orion 42, Hall 12
Oswego East 35, Waubonsie Valley 7
Ottawa Marquette 26, Aurora Christian 20
Paxton-Buckley-Loda 28, Illinois Valley Central 20
Plainfield North 54, Plainfield East 14
Platteville, Wis. 49, St. Edward 14
Princeton 41, Rockridge 22
Prospect 56, Sandburg 20
Providence 16, Lake Central, Ind. 14
Red Bud 52, Pinckneyville 0
Red Hill 30, Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop 0
Reed-Custer 67, Elmwood Park 0
Richmond-Burton 49, Chicago (Urban Prep Charter/Bronzeville) 0
Rochelle 14, Woodstock 7
Rolling Meadows 51, Glenbrook South 21
Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 62, Rochester 27
Senn 46, Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Golder) 0
South Elgin 51, West Chicago 0
Springfield 37, Eisenhower 6
St. Bede 28, Sherrard 14
Stagg 14, Reavis 8
Stanford Olympia 60, Riverton 6
Stark County 49, Nokomis 21
Sterling 40, Lakes Community 7
Sterling Newman 28, Morrison 6
Stillman Valley 15, Byron 7, OT
Sycamore 35, DeKalb 7
Terre Haute South, Ind. 45, Rich Township 26
Tremont 14, Sangamon Valley/Tri-City Co-op 8
Triad 41, Mattoon 22
Tuscola 30, Arcola 13
Villa Grove-Heritage Coop 33, Bureau Valley 12
Warren Township 21, Barrington 0
Waterloo 13, Breese Mater Dei 2
Watseka (coop) 45, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 18
Wauconda 49, Aurora Central Catholic 0
Wheaton North 28, Downers South 7
York 42, Schaumburg 0
Yorkville 42, Romeoville 0