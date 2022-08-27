August 27, 2022
Shaw Local
The Times Area Roundup: Fieldcrest hangs tough in season-opening loss to GCMS

By Shaw Local News Network
Fieldcrest Knights logo

At Veterans Park in Minonk, the Fieldcrest Knights in their opener Friday most certainly showed the improvement their coaching staff was looking for after a winless fall of 2021.

They did not, however, get the win to show for it on this night, falling 23-14 in a hard-fought game with Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley.

Brady Ruestman throw for 125 yards and a touchdown, but was intercepted five times by the Falcons. Koltin Kearfott added 49 passing yards and a touchdown strike. Jozia Johnson (49 yards) and Jackson Hakes (12 yards) hauled in the Knights touchdowns, with Johnson’s opening the scoring before GCMS scored the next 16 to take a lead it would not relinquish.

Landon Modro recorded nine tackles — including one for loss — for Fieldcrest, which is back in action next Friday hosting archrival El Paso-Gridley.

JV girls tennis

Ottawa runner-up in Nite Lite: At Ottawa, the Corsairs placed second of four teams in its own Nite Lite Invite. The No. 1 doubles teams of Gabby Cooper and Zulee Moreland posted a 2-1 record, as did the No. 3 team of Yaquelin Hernandez-Solis and the No. 4 tandem of Brooklyn Byone and Perla Gutierrez.