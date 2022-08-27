The Times Area Roundup: Fieldcrest hangs tough in season-opening loss to GCMS

At Veterans Park in Minonk, the Fieldcrest Knights in their opener Friday most certainly showed the improvement their coaching staff was looking for after a winless fall of 2021.

They did not, however, get the win to show for it on this night, falling 23-14 in a hard-fought game with Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley.

Brady Ruestman throw for 125 yards and a touchdown, but was intercepted five times by the Falcons. Koltin Kearfott added 49 passing yards and a touchdown strike. Jozia Johnson (49 yards) and Jackson Hakes (12 yards) hauled in the Knights touchdowns, with Johnson’s opening the scoring before GCMS scored the next 16 to take a lead it would not relinquish.

Landon Modro recorded nine tackles — including one for loss — for Fieldcrest, which is back in action next Friday hosting archrival El Paso-Gridley.

JV girls tennis

Ottawa runner-up in Nite Lite: At Ottawa, the Corsairs placed second of four teams in its own Nite Lite Invite. The No. 1 doubles teams of Gabby Cooper and Zulee Moreland posted a 2-1 record, as did the No. 3 team of Yaquelin Hernandez-Solis and the No. 4 tandem of Brooklyn Byone and Perla Gutierrez.