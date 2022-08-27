August 27, 2022
Shaw Local
Illinois High School Football NewsPhoto GalleriesSubscribeAnalysisFeaturesPodcastPhoto Store
Illinois High School Football News

Scores, photos and stories from the Daily Chronicle for Week 1

By Eddie Carifio

Sycamore fans get ready for kickoff before the game against DeKalb in the First National Challenge Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, in Huskie Stadium at Northern Illinois University in DeKalb. (Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.com/Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.co)

Sycamore 35, DeKalb 7: Sycamore rushed for 321 yards, ran 28 straight plays at one point, had an eight-plus minute drive to change the game in the third quarter and snapped a seven-game losing streak to DeKalb, 35-7, in front of 8,111 fans.

Photos: Sycamore, DeKalb football renew rivalry in First National Challenge at NIU ]

Kaneland 52, Andrew 8: Kaneland turned three Andrew fumbles into touchdowns, including a 72-yard score from Dawson Trebolo that opened the game’s scoring, and Troyer Carlson threw three touchdown passes in the Knights’ 52-8 win in Maple Park.

Genoa-Kingston 35, Winnebago 20: Genoa-Kingston football controlled every phase of the game in the Cogs’ season-opening win against the Winnebago Indians.

Hiawatha 66, Rockford Christian Life 22: The Hawks opened the season in convincing fashion with the win.