Scores, photos and stories from the Daily Chronicle for Week 1

Sycamore 35, DeKalb 7: Sycamore rushed for 321 yards, ran 28 straight plays at one point, had an eight-plus minute drive to change the game in the third quarter and snapped a seven-game losing streak to DeKalb, 35-7, in front of 8,111 fans.

[ Photos: Sycamore, DeKalb football renew rivalry in First National Challenge at NIU ]

Kaneland 52, Andrew 8: Kaneland turned three Andrew fumbles into touchdowns, including a 72-yard score from Dawson Trebolo that opened the game’s scoring, and Troyer Carlson threw three touchdown passes in the Knights’ 52-8 win in Maple Park.

Genoa-Kingston 35, Winnebago 20: Genoa-Kingston football controlled every phase of the game in the Cogs’ season-opening win against the Winnebago Indians.

Hiawatha 66, Rockford Christian Life 22: The Hawks opened the season in convincing fashion with the win.