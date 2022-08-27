Recapping all the week 1 games around Kane County

St. Charles East capitalizes on big plays, beats Lincoln-Way Central 28-14
Lane Robinson threw an 80-yard touchdown pass to Mason Tousignant, Blake Schuette had an electrifying 100-yard kickoff return for a TD, and St. Charles East beat Lincoln-Way Central 28-14 to make Nolan Possley a winner in his head coaching debut.
Jake Bartelson’s story: https://www.shawlocal.com/friday-night-drive/news/2022/08/27/st-charles-east-off-and-running-beat-lincoln-way-central-in-new-coach-nolan-possleys-debut/
Burlington Central emerges with 15-14 victory over Hampshire in coach Brian Iossi’s debut
Sophomore quarterback Jackson Alcorn shook off struggles in his varsity debut to throw two touchdown passes in the final minutes, as Burlington Central rallied to beat Hampshire 15-14 in an FVC thriller despite Cole Klawikowski’s 407-yard effort for the Whip-Purs.
Daily Herald’s Dave Hess’ story: https://www.shawlocal.com/friday-night-drive/news/2022/08/27/sophomore-qb-jackson-alcorn-burlington-central-rally-late-to-edge-hampshire-in-fvc-thriller/
Nate Stempowski, Geneva roll Metea Valley 49-23
Nate Stempowski threw for three touchdowns and ran for two more scores, and Geneva rolled past Metea Valley 49-23 in Friday’s season opener.
Daily Herald’s Allen Oshinksi’s story: https://www.shawlocal.com/friday-night-drive/news/2022/08/27/nate-stempowski-new-look-geneva-offense-make-spectacular-debut-against-metea-valley/
Palatine trips up St. Charles North 26-14
Palatine quarterback Grant Dersnah threw for 242 yards and two long touchdown passes, his 54-yarder to Tyson Moorer sealing a 26-14 win over St. Charles North on Friday.
Chris Casey’s story: https://www.shawlocal.com/friday-night-drive/news/2022/08/27/tyson-moorer-palatine-ride-the-big-play-to-hold-off-st-charles-north/
Kaneland uses opportunistic defense, blows out Andrews 52-8
Kaneland turned three Andrew fumbles into touchdowns, including a 72-yard score from Dawson Trebolo that opened the game’s scoring, and Troyer Carlson threw three touchdown passes in the Knights’ 52-8 win in Maple Park.
Chris Walker’s story: https://www.shawlocal.com/friday-night-drive/news/2022/08/27/dawson-trebolo-kaneland-turn-andrew-fumbles-into-a-runaway-win/
St. Francis runs past Lake Forest 17-6
Amari Head ran for a 29-yard touchdown and then Alessio Milivojevic connected with Dash Dorsey on a 49-yard strike to highlight the offensive night for the Spartans.
Marmion dominates in 42-0 win over Bishop McNamara