NewsTribune Week 1 football roundup: Hall falls at Orion

Mac Resetich ran for a touchdown and returned a kick for a touchdown Friday as Hall lost 42-12 to Orion in a Three Rivers Conference crossover in Orion in Randy Tieman’s return as head coach.

Resetich, who played quarterback and mostly ran out of the Wildcat formation, had a third touchdown called back on an illegal block.

The Red Devils trailed 28-12 at halftime.

Amboy co-op 28, Polo 12: The Clippers made a statement on opening night by knocking off the two-time defending eight-man state champions in Polo.

Quarterback Tucker Lindenmeyer ran for a touchdown and threw two touchdown passes to help the Clippers to a 20-6 halftime lead.

He opened the scoring with a 33-yard TD run then connected with Brennan Blaine for a pair of TD passes — the first a 30-yarder and the second a 10-yarder.

Lindenmeyer also intercepted a Polo pass at the 5-yard line with 1:14 left in the first half.

On Amboy’s first play of the second half, Kye Koch ran for a 55-yard touchdown to put the Clippers ahead 28-6 with 7:35 left in the third quarter.

Erie-Prophetstown 54, Mendota 34: Anthony Childs scored three touchdowns Friday but the Trojans couldn’t keep up in a Three Rivers Conference crossover in Erie.

Isaac Smith added a pair of scores for Mendota, which trailed 26-6 at halftime.

Villa Grove 33, Bureau Valley 12: Mason Goossens scored two touchdowns as the Storm fell in a non-conference game Friday in Villa Grove.

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 23, Fieldcrest 14: The Knights showed the improvement their coaching staff was looking in their opener Friday after a winless fall of 2021. They did not, however, get the win to show for it.

Fieldcrest quarterback Brady Ruestman threw for 125 yards and a touchdown, but was intercepted five times by the Falcons. Koltin Kearfott added 49 passing yards and a touchdown strike.

Jozia Johnson (49 yards) and Jackson Hakes (12 yards) hauled in the Knights’ touchdowns with Johnson’s opening the scoring before GCMS scored the next 16 to take a lead it never relinquished. Landon Modro recorded nine tackles — including one for loss — for Fieldcrest, which is back in action Friday hosting archrival El Paso-Gridley