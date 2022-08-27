Navy recruit Tre Jones, Oswego East start, finish fast to cruise past Waubonsie Valley

OSWEGO – The Oswego East offense packed a punch early and late in Friday’s season and home opener against Waubonsie Valley and earned a 35-7 victory.

The Wolves scored 14 unanswered points in the first quarter and 21 in the final period of play.

Oswego East coach Tyson LeBlanc said his team has room for improvement, but saw progress on opening night.

“Week 1 was not as clean as I would have liked, but it was cleaner than last year,” he said.

Wolves senior quarterback Tre Jones, a Navy recruit, ran for one TD and threw for another. LeBlanc said there are differences in Jones with his growth as a player from junior to senior year.

“Our conversations with him are different from last year,” the Wolves coach said.

Oswego East scored on its first possession, an eight-play drive that was capped by Jones throwing to Michael Polubinski for a 31-yard scoring throw.

Running back Oshobi Odior moved the drive along, carrying the ball five times for 42 yards.

The Wolves made it 14-0 with just seconds left in the first quarter as Zachary Polubinski intercepted a pass at the Waubonsie 35 and hit end zone.

“The defense was solid against the run. It was good overall. Waubonsie is a good team,” LeBlanc said.

The Warriors would cut Oswego East’s lead to 14-7 as quarterback Luke Elsea found Tyler Threat on a big pass play with 9:42 left until halftime.

Jones scored the first of three final quarter TDs with teammate Tyler Bibbs scoring the final TDs of the evening.

Jones said that it’s beyond valuable for the team to have the options on offense it does.

“It puts defenses in a bind. When it becomes late September, early October, the playoffs, it helps,” he said.

Jones said that he’s effective as a quarterback because of his experience.

“When you understand things and get a grasp of the game, it slows the game down,” he said.

Both teams are back in action Friday. Waubonsie’s home opener is against St. Charles East and Oswego East travels to Lincoln-Way West.