Johnsburg QB A.J. Bravieri tosses 3 TDs against Woodstock North in varsity debut

JOHNSBURG — The opening drive of Johnsburg’s 27-17 win Friday night over Woodstock North was an uninspiring three-and-out.

After that, the Skyhawks (1-0) opened the flood gates.

Following a Johnsburg punt, North booted a 35-yard field goal midway through the opening quarter to take an early 3-0 lead. The Skyhawks’ response? Touchdowns on their next four first-half possessions.

Playing in his first-varsity game, Johnsburg sophomore quarterback A.J. Bravieri racked up 166 passing yards and threw for three TDs in the game’s first 23 minutes.

Nerves? Not at all.

“They were pressing us at the line of scrimmage,” Bravieri said. “So I just got the ball in the hands of our receivers, because I know what they’re capable of. I really didn’t feel nervous out there one bit.”

Bravieri’s first TD strike was a 23-yarder to senior Ian Boal (four catches, 74 yards) with 3:49 left in the first quarter. Then, a fumble recovery by linebacker Connor Johnson led to a 1-yard TD run by Jake Metze on the opening play of the second quarter.

Boal found the end zone again on a short pass from Bravieri just two minutes later, thanks to a short pass, followed by explosive speed up the sideline.

“It’s a wonderful luxury to have as many skilled players as we do on the offensive side of the football,” Johnsburg coach Sam Lesniak said. “Our pass protection, particularly in the first half, was excellent. It was important for us to get that first win out of the way I think, especially against a conference opponent. They’re a tough team.”

The Thunder (0-1) wouldn’t go away though. QB Jay Zinnen led a 13-play, 70-yard drive that ate up almost seven minutes of clock, cutting Johnsurg’s lead to 20-10 late in the first half.

The Skyhawks needed just 28 seconds to respond. Bravieri connected with WR Cade Piggott (three receptions, 74 yards) on a fly pattern that split the cornerback and safety up the middle-left side of the field, for a 61-yard score, making it 27-10 Skyhawks with 1:05 remaining in the half.

North scored the only points of the second half, thanks to a 27-yard TD run midway through the third, courtesy of Kaden Combs. Combs carried the ball 25 times for 147 yards, as the Thunder offensive line did a strong job keeping the Skyhawks offense off the field for long periods of time, holding Johnsburg scoreless for the final 25-plus minutes.

But it wasn’t enough, spoiling the debut of first-year Thunder head coach Matt Polnow.

“We’re ready to win football games,” Polnow said. “Our offensive line did a great job tonight, and that’s where games are won. Up front.

“Johnsburg is a better team this season than a year ago, and we fared much better in this game than we did against them last season.”

All 319 of North’s yards came on the ground.

“I’m proud of our team,” Polnow said. “If we can control the line of scrimmage like we did for long stretches, and hold a team like Johnsburg scoreless for a whole half ... this is a huge step forward for us.”