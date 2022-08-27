High school football: Week 1 results; recaps for every game in the Suburban Life area

Naperville Central 24, Hinsdale Central 9: Senior quarterback Chris McCormack threw a touchdown, sophomore linebacker Gavin Wade added a touchdown off a bad punt snap and the Naperville Central defense played solid to spark a 24-9 victory over Hinsdale Central in a nonconference game in Naperville.

[ Photos: Hinsdale Central vs. Naperville Central ]

IC Catholic Prep 35, Montini 16: IC Catholic Prep quarterback Dennis Mandala connected with fellow junior KJ Parker on touchdown passes of 65 and 84 yards, and the Knights went on to a 35-16 win over Montini.

Nazareth 2, Kankakee 0: Nazareth senior lineman Aaron Bustamante was among the defensive heroes as the Roadrunners edged Kankakee in a defensive battle 2-0 in a matchup of the No. 1 and No. 2-ranked teams in Class 5A.

Lyons Township 38, Buffalo Grove 35: Lyons Township junior running back Jack Cheney, who missed all of last season with an injury, made a spectacular return with 230 yards and four touchdowns as the visiting Lions rallied past Buffalo Grove 38-35.

Wheaton North 28, Downers Grove South 7: The new-look Wheaton North football looked a lot like last season, rolling up 303 yards of total offense Friday in a 28-7 home victory over Downers Grove South to open its 7A state title defense.

Downers Grove North-Hoffman Estates postponed: The Downers Grove North at Hoffman Estates football game was postponed Friday due to electrical issues. The game will resume at 1 p.m. Saturday with the Hawks leading 6-0 in the first quarter.

York 49, Schaumburg 6

Notre Dame 28, Willowbrook 0

Deerfield 15, Hinsdale South 12

St. Francis 17, Lake Forest 6

Glenbard South 44, East Aurora 12