August 27, 2022
Illinois High School Football News

High school football: Week 1 results; recaps for every game in the Suburban Life area

By Joshua Welge

Hinsdale Central at Naperville Central Hinsdale Central's Billy Cernugel (18) scrambles during football game between Hinsdale Central at Naperville Central. August 26, 2022. (Gary E Duncan Sr for Shaw Local)

Naperville Central 24, Hinsdale Central 9: Senior quarterback Chris McCormack threw a touchdown, sophomore linebacker Gavin Wade added a touchdown off a bad punt snap and the Naperville Central defense played solid to spark a 24-9 victory over Hinsdale Central in a nonconference game in Naperville.

IC Catholic Prep 35, Montini 16: IC Catholic Prep quarterback Dennis Mandala connected with fellow junior KJ Parker on touchdown passes of 65 and 84 yards, and the Knights went on to a 35-16 win over Montini.

Nazareth 2, Kankakee 0: Nazareth senior lineman Aaron Bustamante was among the defensive heroes as the Roadrunners edged Kankakee in a defensive battle 2-0 in a matchup of the No. 1 and No. 2-ranked teams in Class 5A.

Lyons Township 38, Buffalo Grove 35: Lyons Township junior running back Jack Cheney, who missed all of last season with an injury, made a spectacular return with 230 yards and four touchdowns as the visiting Lions rallied past Buffalo Grove 38-35.

Wheaton North 28, Downers Grove South 7: The new-look Wheaton North football looked a lot like last season, rolling up 303 yards of total offense Friday in a 28-7 home victory over Downers Grove South to open its 7A state title defense.

Downers Grove North-Hoffman Estates postponed: The Downers Grove North at Hoffman Estates football game was postponed Friday due to electrical issues. The game will resume at 1 p.m. Saturday with the Hawks leading 6-0 in the first quarter.

York 49, Schaumburg 6

Notre Dame 28, Willowbrook 0

Deerfield 15, Hinsdale South 12

St. Francis 17, Lake Forest 6

Glenbard South 44, East Aurora 12