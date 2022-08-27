High school football: Week 1 results; recaps for every game in the Record Newspapers area

Neuqua Valley 28, Oswego 3: Mark Mennecke and Neuqua Valley overcame three first-half turnovers, Mennecke throwing for two touchdowns, and Justen Crawford and the Wildcats’ defense was dominant in a 28-3 win at Oswego on Friday.

Oswego East 35, Waubonsie Valley 7: Navy recruit Tre Jones ran for one touchdown and threw for another, and Oswego East started and finished fast to cruise past Waubonsie Valley 35-7.

Ottawa 13, Plano 12: Ottawa avenged a Week 9 loss from last season, holding onto the ball almost the entire second half to top Plano 13-12.

Yorkville 42, Romeoville 0