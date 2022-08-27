High school football: Week 1 results; recaps for every game in the Northwest Herald area

Huntley 37, Crystal Lake Central 20: Huntley linebacker Joey Arvidson had two fumble recoveries in the second half on back-to-back plays from scrimmage, one for a TD and the second on Central’s 6-yard line to set up another, as the Red Raiders defeated the Tigers in their FVC opener.

Jacobs 41, Crystal Lake South 31: Joey Scrivani converted a fourth-and-4 in the fourth quarter and later scored on the drive as the Golden Eagles held off the Gators in their FVC game. Antonio Brown had four touchdowns for Jacobs, which totaled 394 yards on the ground.

Richmond-Burton 49, Urban Prep-Bronzeville 0: The Rockets opened the season on their new artificial turf surface with six touchdowns in the first quarter in a runaway win. RB Steven Siegel had a memorable first quarter, scoring four TDs.

Cary-Grove 41, Dundee-Crown 21: Andrew Prio scored from 24 yards out to give Cary-Grove its first lead of the season and Colin Desmet opened the second half with a 59-yard score as the Trojans pulled away for an FVC win.

Burlington Central 15, Hampshire 14: Sophomore Jackson Alcorn shook off struggles in his varsity debut to throw two touchdown passes in the final minutes as Burlington Central rallied to top Hampshire despite Cole Klawikowski’s 407-yard effort for the Whip-Purs.

Johnsburg 27, Woodstock North 17: Playing in his first-varsity game, Skyhawks sophomore quarterback A.J. Bravieri racked up 166 passing yards and threw for three TDs in the game’s first 23 minutes.

Wilmington 32, Marengo 26: The Indians came up just short against the Wildcats, who were led by Colin James with 202 rushing yards and two TDs. Marengo QB Holst threw a 15-yard touchdown pass to David Lopez to tie the game at 26-26 with 9:27 remaining.

Rochelle 14, Woodstock 7: Woodstock’s Jackson Lyons scored a 17-yard touchdown on fourth down in the second half to cut the score in half, but the Blue Streaks couldn’t find the end zone again.

Prairie Ridge 36, McHenry 28: The Wolves got big running performances from Nathan Greetham (208 yards) and Tyler Vasey (198 yards) in an FVC victory against the Warriors. Prairie Ridge finished with 464 yards of total offense.

Alden-Hebron 36, Ashton-Franklin Center 26: Giants QB Ben Vole ran for 202 yards and two touchdowns in their Illinois 8-Man Football Association opener. A-H built up a sizable lead early with three unanswered scores, including Vole’s 99-yard run.

Lisle 27, Harvard 0: The Hornets were shut out by the Lions in their season opener. Aiden Fiegel had 58 yards receiving, and Landon Barnett threw for 85 yards in the loss.

Wheaton Academy 48, Marian Central 14: The Hurricanes had trouble keeping up with the Warriors in a season-opening loss.