Carmel relies on its defense to shut down triple-option Antioch

MUNDELEIN – The Carmel defense came up big Friday night against Antioch to start the season.

The Corsairs held the Sequoits leading ballcarrier to less than 100 yards rushing, stopped South Dakota State commit Joey Neumann from catching the ball and forced two turnovers in a 24-21 victory.

The biggest turnover was a fumble recovery by sophomore Kwinton King with less than a minute to play, leading his teammates to jump for joy.

“The defense played great,” Carmel head coach Jason McKie said. “It was a new defensive scheme, and they understood it. The defense we played today was a little different, because we were playing such a great triple-option team. They play it to perfection. ...

“[Antioch plays] physical, and we knew we had to match that intensity if we were to have a chance, and the guys accepted that challenge.”

The Corsairs had a lot of big moments from underclassmen. Sophomore Donovan Dey rushed for 134 yards, sophomore Jarren Black had five catches for 88 yards, and freshman Kei Owens had four catches for 52 yards including a 30-yard touchdown.

Owens was wearing a different number, giving up No. 12 for 21. McKie said no one wore 12 in memory of former Warren player Christian Eubanks, who died last week in a car accident.

Junior quarterback Johnny Weber scored the go-ahead touchdown with just over a minute to play. He ran the ball three times at the edge of the goal line before finally reaching paydirt.

“The third one the guy crashed, and it was a walk right into the end zone,” Weber said.

Weber also added two touchdown passes, including a 24-yarder to Hunter Del Rey.

Ashton Lutz connected on a 37-yard field goal.

While Nick Day led Antioch in carries, sophomore Martin Cohen led the team in rushing with nine carries for 181 yards including two touchdowns, both of which were more than 50 yards. Day ran for 89 yards and a touchdown.

The first half saw a lot of offense, but not much scoring.

Carmel moved the ball 198 yards before the half, while Antioch had 167 yards. The score, however, was tied 7-7 at the half.

The game remained close throughout, but the Corsairs pulled it out in the end.

“We knew it was going to be a battle,” McKie said, “but I was confident in the preparation we had and the leaders we have on this team.”

