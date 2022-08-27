August 27, 2022
Shaw Local
Illinois High School Football NewsPhoto GalleriesSubscribeAnalysisFeaturesPodcastPhoto Store
Illinois High School Football News

BCR Friday Night Scoreboard

Three Rivers Conference

Erie-Prophetstown 54, Mendota 34

Monmouth-Roseville 22, Kewanee 16

Orion 42, Hall 12

Princeton 41, Rockridge 22

St. Bede 28, Sherrard 14

Sterling Newman 28, Morrison 6

Other area games

Amboy-LaMoille 28, Polo 12

Annawan-Wethersfield 35, Monmouth United 16

Aurora Christian at Marquette

Dixon at Oregon

GCMS 23, Fieldcrest 14

Lakes at Sterling

Fulton 31, Galena 12

L-P 31, East Moline 12

Ottawa 13, Plano 12

Rochelle 14, Woodstock 7

Streator 52, East Peoria 0

Villa Grove 33, Bureau Valley 12