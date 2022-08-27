A.J. Zweers’ all-around effort leads Morris past Coal City

MORRIS – Morris junior football standout A.J. Zweeres was an all-around monster on the gridiron Friday night against archrival Coal City during Week 1.

Zweeres produced 110 yards of returns, ran four times for 42 yards and a touchdown while also corralling 38 receiving yards and another score as Morris manhandled the Coalers 49-10 with a running clock ensuing during the whole second half.

“We played so well tonight on both sides of the ball and I’m so proud of this team with how we started our season,” Zweeres said. “Being up so big after one quarter was amazing and I’m just glad I could do my part.”

Morris scored on its first seven possessions, including six times in the first quarter to lead 42-3 after 12 minutes of play and 49-3 entering the half.

MHS racked up 259 total yards of offense throughout the opening stanzas with an additional awe-inspiring 162 return yards the vast majority coming from Zweeres.

Morris racked up better than 200 yards in returns while also showing proficiency on defense holding Coal City to just 74 yards of total offense in the first half.

“We preach to our kids about starting fast especially in a game versus a rival,” MHS veteran coach Alan Thorson said. “We obviously did that tonight and I thought our special teams with all the great returns played incredibly well. We spend a lot of time with special teams that really set us up for a big win to start the season… and A.J. Zweeres is a special weapon for us that really showed up tonight.”

Zweeres also got some great help from senior Ashton Yard who led Morris with 62 yards rushing on eight carries and a pair of trips to paydirt.

Senior running back Sam Reddinger toted the rock four times for 50 yards and two scores while junior quarterback Carter Button threw the ball four times and connected on three including the touchdown toss to Zweeres and another scoring throw to senior Will Knapp for Morris’ only touchdown in the second quarter.

Coal City did manage a 29-yard field goal in the first period off the foot of senior Braiden Young. But other than that, the Coalers just couldn’t keep up with the Morris machine.

“I think A.J. is gonna be a player many people will be talking about come mid-season,” Thorson said. “He’s a great athlete. He’s special.”

Coal City did manage to score late in the fourth quarter after a 29-yard touchdown run by sophomore Landin Benson (11 carries, 60 yards).

Senior Broc Grogan also produced a key first-quarter interception for Morris.