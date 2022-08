Each game day of the 2022 season, a group of Princeton football players will be featured. This week’s players for the Week 1 game at Rockridge are senior team captains:

Augie Christiansen - running back/linebacker

Danny Cihocki - wide receiver/linebacker

Teegan Davis - quarterback/defensive back

Carson Etheridge - running back/linebacker

CJ Hickey - running back/linebacker

Brady Piacenti - center