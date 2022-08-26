Friday Night Lights: Three Rivers opens with lineup of crossovers

It’s Game Day!

The Three Rivers Conference kicks off the 2022 prep football season with a lineup of crossover contests with the West Division playing host to the East

The Princeton Tigers, ranked sixth in the AP Preseason 3A Poll, travel to Rockridge.

The Hall Red Devils travel to Orion.

The St. Bede Bruins play at Sherrard. The Bruins are receiving votes in 1A.

Mendota plays at Erie-Prophetstown.

Kewanee plays at Monmouth-Roseville.

Sterling Newman plays at Morrison.

In other area games:

Bureau Valley travels downstate to Villa Grove.

Annawan-Wethersfield plays at Monmouth United.

L-P hosts East Moline.