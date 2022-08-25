Sycamore focused on stopping DeKalb, starting 1-0, not on ending 7-game rivalry skid

SYCAMORE – When DeKalb beat Sycamore 23-16 in overtime last season in Huskie Stadium, it was the seventh straight win for the Barbs against the Spartans in the rivalry series.

The teams meet again Friday to open the season for a second straight year, and the focus for the Spartans isn’t on a streak, senior linebacker Kiefer Tarnoki said, but on starting the season 1-0.

“Of course we want to beat [DeKalb], especially going on nine years,” Tarnoki said. “We try not to think about that streak because in the end it’s just another game and another game we’re trying to win. It doesn’t matter who it is, we’re going to do whatever it takes to win.”

The loss didn’t set the Spartans back last season as Sycamore reached the Class 5A semifinals and lost to eventual state champion Fenwick.

And it almost wasn’t a loss as Sycamore led in the fourth quarter thanks to a defensive touchdown by Tarnoki. But the Spartans had three turnovers on offense, including an interception in overtime, that sealed the win for the Barbs.

“Last year we didn’t do a good job of scoring in the red zone, and obviously we lost the turnover battle,” coach Joe Ryan said. “Obviously, those are two big barometers of where we’re at. Hopefully we can get some big plays. When you have to go play after play, and we’re accustomed to that in our offense, but it’s nice to get a big play here and there.”

Quarterback Eli Meier, in his third season starting for the Spartans, said he’s not concerned by the streak, and last year serves as a motivating factor.

“It’s not really on my mind,” Meier said. “The only thing is last year. I’m thinking about last year. I’m not thinking about other years That was other teams, not me. I’m thinking about last year.”

The Barbs bring in a lot of speedy offensive weapons with a good chunk of their running backs and receivers having run sprints in track last spring.

Ryan said effective tackling will be the key to keeping the big play off the scoreboard.

“When you face teams with speed you have to gang tackle, have to triangle tackle, and you’ve got to get people to the ball,” Ryan said. “And you’ve got to tackle well. If you lose them in space, that’s when you’re going to have some issues. But we feel like we’ve got some team speed, too, so we’ll see how we fare with that.”

Tarnoki said the Spartans had a solid summer of workouts and have been itching to get on the field against a team other than themselves.

And he said the defense is prepared for DeKalb’s offense.

“We just have to read our keys and be fast,” Tarnoki said. “That’s the main theme of the week this week. Just be fast, and don’t let them have any fun dealing with us. We have to play as a team, pick each other up and have fun.”

Ryan said the streak really doesn’t matter to the Spartans.

“It won’t matter if we win next year either. It’s the next year,” Ryan said. “This is a year in itself, and you can’t get caught up in that stuff. And when you’re winning those, sure you want to tout that stuff. There’s nothing wrong with that. But it’s the one game on August 26, 2022. That’s the important one.”