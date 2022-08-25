NewsTribune Week 1 football preview capsules

United Township at La Salle-Peru

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: 35-0 L-P (2018)

About the Panthers: United Township returns several key players from last year’s team that won four games, the most for the Panthers since 2003. Quarterback Matthew Kelly threw for 1,158 yards and 12 touchdowns last fall while rushing for 256 yards. Johnny Manso ran for 308 yards and five TDs last season and Oscar Perez is the team’s top returning receiver after catching 10 passes for 231 yards and three scores. The Panthers enter the season looking to end a 21-year playoff drought.

About the Cavaliers: L-P dominated the non-conference series from 2006-18, going 11-0 against the Panthers with an average margin of victory of 22.1 points. However, L-P coach Jose Medina said UT is much improved since the last meeting in 2018. The Panthers never won more than two games between 2006-18 but went 4-5 last fall. The Cavs return two starters on the offensive line in Nik Belski and Creek McCormick. Junior Brendan Boudreau takes over at quarterback, while Brett Aimone, Peyton Ellermeyer and Antonio Rodriguez will play fullback and Billy Mini and Mason Lynch will fill the wingback spots. Rodriguez at linebacker and Lynch at safety return to lead the defense.

FND pick: La Salle-Peru

St. Bede at Sherrard

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: 53-0 St. Bede (2021)

About the Bruins: St. Bede returns a solid core from last year’s team that went 8-3 and reached the second round of the Class 1A playoffs. Offensively, all-area quarterback John Brady (1,699 yards, 14 TDs passing, 700 yards, 7 TDs rushing) and offensive lineman Ryan Migliorini, Ben Burke and Joe Bima return. Calym Setser, Callan Hueneburg, Ryan Brady and Seth Ferrari will get carries at running back. Defensively, Ryan Brady was all-area and the team’s leading tackler last season, while Setser, Hueneburg, Burke and Migliorini also have experience.

About the Tigers: Sherrard looks to improve in coach Brandon Johnston’s second season after going 0-9 last fall. Senior Walker Anderson will be a leader for the Tigers on both sides of the ball after earning All-Three Rivers Conference Rock Division honors as an offensive tackle and linebacker last season. Also back are seniors Ryley Zippe (OL/DL) and Brody Bernier (WR/DB) along with juniors Holland Anderson (QB/DB), Noah Fender (WR/DB), Riley Colbrese (RB/LB), Hunter Timerman (WR/DB), Bailey Nelson (WR/DL) and Zach Shields (OL/DL).

FND pick: St. Bede

Hall at Orion

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: Orion 26, Hall 15 (2021)

About the Red Devils: After going 1-8 last fall, there are some changes at Hall with alumnus Randy Tieman returning as head coach after leading Hall to six playoff appearances between 2012-19 and Putnam County joining the Red Devils for a co-op, which bumped program numbers up around 60 players. Senior star Mac Resetich is back at running back and defensive back. Last year, he ran for 754 yards and 11 touchdowns and caught 22 passes for 407 yards and three TDs. Hunter Meagher takes over at quarterback, while Gianni Guerrini returns at running back and defensive back. Luke Smith will anchor the line on both sides of the ball.

About the Chargers: Orion returns an experienced group — with eight starters returning on both sides — looking to get back on track after the Chargers went 4-5 last fall, snapping a six-year playoff streak. Cole Kratzberg is closing in on the school’s career rushing record after running for more than 1,100 yards last season. He’s also a four-year starter at safety. Luke Dunlap will anchor the lines on both sides of the ball after being a two-way All-Three Rivers Conference Rock Division pick last season.

FND pick: Orion

Mendota at Erie-Prophetstown

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: Mendota 24, E-P 14 (2021)

About the Trojans: Mendota has a strong foundation to build on with four starters back on the offensive line in Jose Rocha, Landon Kreiser, Jordan Coney and Neal Linden. Anthony Childs (467 rushing yards, 6 TDs in 2021) returns at running back, while J.P. Belmonte also got some touches last year. Justin Randolph takes over at quarterback for three-year starter Ted Landgraf. Defensively, Childs, Belmonte, Linden and Charles Heiting have experience at linebacker, while Ryne Strouss returns in the secondary.

About the Panthers: E-P won eight consecutive games after losing to Mendota and St. Bede to start the season last year. The Panthers were hit hard by graduation, including losing quarterback Kolby Franks (1,566 yards, 24 TDs rushing, 975 yards, 9 TDs passing) and leading receiver and second-leading rusher Connor Sibley. Jack Minssen takes over at QB, while Jase Grunder returns and will be a top offensive weapon after rushing for 422 yards and nine scores and catching 13 passes for 150 yards last year. He also had 109 tackles last year, which was second on the team. Clay Hockaday will anchor inexperienced lines on both sides.

FND pick: Mendota

Princeton at Rockridge

When: 7 p.m., Friday

Last matchup: Princeton 48-7 (2021)

About the Tigers: Much talent returns from Tigers’ 3A quarterfinalists in 2021. Dual-threat quarterback Teegan Davis, who combined for more than 2,900 yards and 35 touchdowns by rushing and passing, and running back Augie Christiansen (954 yards, 14 TDs) head up an explosive backfield. Senior C.J. Hickey, who rushed for 114 yards in last year’s season opener against the Rockets, but injured his knee, also returns. They have plenty of “beef” up front with the likes of junior linemen Payne Miller (6-2/280), Bennett Willams (6-4/265) and sophomore Cade Odell (5-11, 260). There are also eight starters back on the defensive side. The Tigers are four-time defending conference champions in the Three Rivers East, sharing last year’s title with Kewanee.

About the Rockets: The Rockets have just four returning starters on both sides of the ball and must replace a three-year starter at quarterback and four of five offensive lineman. Senior Jacob Bayne faces the task of taking over for Breyden Deem at quarterback. One area of no concern is at running back, where senior Peyton Locke will carry the ball early and often for the Rockets. He ran for 880 yards and 12 touchdowns last fall. Sam Graves returns as head coach after stepping away after a six-year stint from 2013-19. He has served as an assistant.

FND pick: Princeton

Bureau Valley at Villa Grove

When: 7 p.m., Friday

Last matchup: None

About the Storm: BV was scheduled to play a Three Rivers crossover at Riverdale in Week 1, but the Rams canceled their varsity season due to lack of numbers. The Storm (3-6 in 2021) were experienced in the backfield and lacked experience on the line last year, but this year they will have a reversal. Seniors Ayize Martin and Cameron Lillie and juniors Jon Dybek and Connor Scott are all two-year returning starting linemen. Senior Isaac Attig, who saw limited time on the F/S squad, and sophomore Bryce Helms, who has never played the position before, were vying for starting quarterback duties. Senior Mason Goossens, sophomore Elijah Endress and juniors Cameron Lemons and Robert Novak will be stepping in at running back. BV will depart at 2 p.m. for their 2-hour, 45-minute trek to Villa Grove, located south of Champaign.

About the Blue Devils: Villa Grove (enrollment of 191) returns its leading rusher, quarterback, and top two receivers as well as its leading tackler defensively. Villa Grove went 5-5 last year, falling to Camp Point Central 48-14 in the 1A playoffs. The Blue Devils finished fourth (4-3) in the Lincoln Prairie Conference. League champ Arcola (9-3, 7-0) reached the 1A quarterfinals, falling to Moweaqua Central A & M, 21-19. Villa Grove was scheduled to play Fisher, but the Bunnies canceled their varsity season due to lack of numbers.

FND pick: Bureau Valley

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley at Fieldcrest

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: Fieldcrest 21, GCMS 14 (spring 2021)

About the Falcons: Long-time GCMS assistant Chad Augspurger is taking over as head coach for Mike Allen, who led the Falcons for 21 years. Augspurger is implementing a spread offense, which will be led by sophomore quarterback Brayden Elliott. Senior Mason Kutemeier returns for his third-year as a starting lineman. Juniors Aiden Sancken and Ty Cribbett will serve as the primary running backs while Kellan Fanson, Seth Barnes and Rylan DeFries and Ty Harden will look to catch passes. The Falcons went 4-5 last fall.

About the Knights: Alumnus Nick Meyer takes over the Knights after they went 0-9 last season. Fieldcrest brings back a lot of experience, including quarterback Koltin Kearfott (1,037 yards, 6 TDs in six games), receiver Landon Modro (450 yards, 2 TDs) and Eddie Lorton, who played quarterback, running back and receiver last season. Linemen Coltin Perry and Carter Stimpert and receiver/defensive back Jozia Johnson also gained experience last fall, while juniors Brady Ruestman (QB/DB) and Aydin Stimpert (OL/DL) and sophomore Jackson Hakes (TE/LB) are expected to play larger roles this season.

FND pick: GCMS

Amboy-LaMoille at Polo

When: 7 p.m.

Last matchup: Polo 36, Amboy-LaMoille 28 (2021)

About the Clippers: Amboy has just one senior on the roster in Tucker Lindenmeyer, but he’s an important one as the Clippers returning quarterback and defensive back who was named Second-Team All Illinois 8-Man Football Association North last fall. Lindenmeyer threw for 988 yards and 16 touchdowns last season and ran for 822 yards and 12 TDs. Also back is Brennan Blaine, who caught 27 passes for 692 yards and 12 TDs, along with running backs Landon Whelchel and Kye Koch and two-way linemen Trey Payne and Ian Sundberg. Sophomore fullback/defensive end Quinton Leffelman is expected to be a breakout player. The Clippers are ranked tied for No. 2 in the www.nuicfootball.com eight-man poll.

About the Marcos: Polo is the two-time defending Illinois 8-Man Football Association state champion, going 23-0 in 2019 and the fall of 2021. The Marcos only return five starters — two on offense and three on defense. Senior Avery Grenoble and junior Brock Soltow each rushed for more than 1,500 yards last season. The Polos scored 50 points or more seven times last season. The Marcos are ranked No. 1 in eight-man football by www.nuicfootball.com.

FND pick: Polo