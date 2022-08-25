DeKalb looking to bounce back from 2-7 season with win over rivals

DeKALB – Even with seven straight wins against rival Sycamore, DeKalb sees a more pressing goal than preserving that winning streak when the teams face off Friday at Huskie Stadium.

“We’re coming off a 2-7 year last year,” DeKalb senior defensive back Ethan Tierney said. “Obviously, we won last year, we’re pumped, ready to get another win. But we’re also coming off a losing season and want to get back to winning again.”

After missing an extra point that would have given the Barbs a win, Tierney made an interception in overtime to seal the Barbs’ 23-16 win over the Spartans, their seventh in a row in the rivalry series.

But the team struggled the rest of the season and missed the playoffs for the first time since 2012, when they also went 2-7.

“In the season we had last year, getting off on the right foot is big for us,” second-year DeKalb coach Derek Schneeman said. “Last year left a sour taste in our mouths. We didn’t play well in big moments at times last year, and this year getting a big win against a quality opponent on Friday night would set the tone for the rest of the season.”

Winning streak or not, DeKalb senior offensive and defensive lineman Nathan Hoard said starting the year 1-0 is the top priority for the Barbs.

Hoard said a win would be a new start for the team.

“It’s still a big rivalry to us,” Hoard said. “We’re just as determined as we were last year ... to go out and win.”

The Barbs will be facing a Sycamore offense that runs every set between the wing-T and a five-wide receiver spread.

“The biggest thing is communication, make sure we talk, make sure we know what personnel groups they’ve got coming in and out,” Schneeman said. “They run a lot of different sets. Defensively, we need to make sure our guys are talking across the board, recognizing what they are seeing, recognizing formation, and from there it’s just executing.”

Schneeman said the team hasn’t been focusing on the past games in the series.

“We don’t talk about it a whole lot,” Schneeman said. “It’s another game. We want to start 1-0, and we know they want to do the same. You can’t think about that because the past is the past. What matters right now is 2022. You have to come out and get it done between the lines Friday night.”

Tierney said the team would love to add to the streak, but the main focus is bouncing back from last season.

“We won last year, but they went to playoffs,” Tierney said. “We’re excited because they’re coming off a year they went deep in the playoffs, and we’re coming off a 2-7 season. We just have to come strong.”