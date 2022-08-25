BCR Week 1 football preview capsules

St. Bede at Sherrard

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: 53-0 St. Bede (2021)

About the Bruins: St. Bede returns a solid core from last year’s team that went 8-3 and reached the second round of the Class 1A playoffs. Offensively, all-area quarterback John Brady (1,699 yards, 14 TDs passing, 700 yards, 7 TDs rushing) and offensive lineman Ryan Migliorini, Ben Burke and Joe Bima return. Calym Setser, Callan Hueneburg, Ryan Brady and Seth Ferrari will get carries at running back. Defensively, Ryan Brady was all-area and the team’s leading tackler last season, while Setser, Hueneburg, Burke and Migliorini also have experience.

About the Tigers: Sherrard looks to improve in coach Brandon Johnston’s second season after going 0-4 last fall. Senior Walker Anderson will be a leader for the Tigers on both sides of the ball after earning All-Three Rivers Conference Rock Division honors as an offensive tackle and linebacker last season. Also back are seniors Ryley Zippe (OL/DL) and Brody Bernier (WR/DB) along with juniors Holland Anderson (QB/DB), Noah Fender (WR/DB), Riley Colbrese (RB/LB), Hunter Timerman (WR/DB), Bailey Nelson (WR/DL) and Zach Shields (OL/DL).

FND pick: St. Bede

Hall at Orion

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: Orion 26, Hall 15 (2021)

About the Red Devils: After going 1-8 last fall, there are some changes at Hall with alumnus Randy Tieman returning as head coach after leading Hall to six playoff appearances between 2012-19 and Putnam County joining the Red Devils for a co-op, which bumped program numbers up around 60 players. Senior star Mac Resetich is back at running back and defensive back. Last year, he ran for 754 yards and 11 touchdowns and caught 22 passes for 407 yards and three TDs. Hunter Meagher takes over at quarterback, while Gianni Guerrini returns at running back and defensive back. Luke Smith will anchor the line on both sides of the ball.

About the Chargers: Orion returns an experienced group — with eight starters returning on both sides — looking to get back on track after the Chargers went 4-5 last fall, snapping a six-year playoff streak. Cole Kratzberg is closing in on the school’s career rushing record after running for more than 1,100 yards last season. He’s also a four-year starter at safety. Luke Dunlap will anchor the lines on both sides of the ball after being a two-way All-Three Rivers Conference Rock Division pick last season.

FND pick: Orion

Princeton at Rockridge

When: 7 p.m., Friday

Last matchup: Princeton 48-7 (2021)

About the Tigers: Much talent returns from Tigers’ 3A quarterfinalists in 2021. Dual-threat quarterback Teegan Davis, who combined for more than 2,900 yards and 35 touchdowns by rushing and passing, and running back Augie Christiansen (954 yards, 14 TDs) head up an explosive backfield. Senior CJ Hickey, who rushed for 114 yards in last year’s season opener against the Rockets, but injured his knee, also returns. They have plenty of “beef” up front with the likes of junior linemen Payne Miller (6-2/280), Bennett Willams (6-4/265) and sophomore Cade Odell (5-11, 260). There are also eight starters back on the defensive side. The Tigers are four-time defending conference champions in the Three Rivers East, sharing last year’s title with Kewanee.

About the Rockets: The Rockets have just four returning starters on both sides of the ball and must replace a three-year starter at quarterback and four of five offensive lineman. Senior Jacob Bayne faces the task of taking over for Breyden Deem at quarterback. One area of no concern is at running back, where senior Peyton Locke will carry the ball early and often for the Rockets. Sam Graves returns as head coach after stepping away after a six-year stint from 2013-19. He has served as an assistant.

FND pick: Princeton

Bureau Valley at Villa Grove

When: 7 p.m., Friday

Last matchup: None

About the Storm: BV was scheduled to play a Three Rivers crossover at Riverdale in Week 1, but the Rams canceled their varsity season due to lack of numbers. “We’re really excited to get this year kicked off in a unique way with our week 1 matchup. We are treating it as a playoff game as we are taking a charter and playing a team we have never played before. It is a unique experience for our kids and community and I’m excited about that,” BV coach Mat Pistole said. ... The Storm (3-6 in 2021) were experienced in the backfield and lacked experience on the line last year, but this year they will have a reversal. Seniors Ayize Martin and Cameron Lillie and juniors Jon Dybek and Connor Scott are all two-year returning starting linemen. Senior Isaac Attig, who saw limited time on the F/S squad, and sophomore Bryce Helms, who has never played the position before, were vying for starting quarterback duties. Senior Mason Goossens, sophomore Elijah Endress, and juniors Cameron Lemons and Robert Novak will be stepping in at running back. ... BV will depart at 2 p.m. for their 2-hour, 45-minute trek south to Villa Grove, located south of Champaign.

About the Blue Devils: Villa Grove coach Heath Wilson said as of Aug. 6 he thought they would be preparing for Fisher. “We prepared for them all summer so playing someone like BV 2 1/2 hours away is kinda like a playoff game atmosphere. I don’t know a ton about BV so when they reached out about playing us we had two options. Play someone that we don’t know much about or take the forfeit win. We left it up to the upperclassmen and they said let’s play.” ... Villa Grove (enrollment of 191) returns its leading rusher, quarterback, and top two receivers as well as their leading tackler defensively. “They only had six seniors on their 5-5 team last year so there is reason for them to be excited heading into this season,” BV coach Mat Pistole said. “So when you have so much experience coming back and you gained an extra week of practice (round 1 playoff last year), that can really help set you up for success. It should be a great challenge for us.” ... Villa Grove went 5-5 last year, falling to Camp Point Central 48-14 in the 1A playoffs. The Blue Devils finished fourth (4-3) in the Lincoln Prairie Conference. League champ Arcola (9-3, 7-0) reached the 1A quarterfinals, falling to Moweaqua Central A & M, 21-19. ... Wilson is a 1999 graduate of Tolono and remembers BV beating Tolono Unity for the 2005 state title.

FND pick: Bureau Valley

Amboy-LaMoille at Polo

When: 7 p.m.

Last matchup: Polo 36, Amboy-LaMoille 28 (2021)

About the Clippers: Amboy has just one senior on the roster in Tucker Lindenmeyer, but he’s an important one as the Clippers returning quarterback and defensive back who was named Second-Team All Illinois 8-Man Football Association North last fall. Lindenmeyer threw for 988 yards and 16 touchdowns last season and ran for 822 yards and 12 TDs. Also back is Brennan Blaine, who caught 27 passes for 692 yards and 12 TDs, along with running backs Landon Whelchel and Kye Koch and two-way linemen Trey Payne and Ian Sundberg. Sophomore fullback/defensive end Quinton Leffelman is expected to be a breakout player. The Clippers are ranked tied for No. 2 in the www.nuicfootball.com eight-man poll.

About the Marcos: Polo is the two-time defending Illinois 8-Man Football Association state champion, going 23-0 in 2019 and the fall of 2021. The Marcos only return five starters — two on offense and three on defense. Senior Avery Grenoble and junior Brock Soltow each rushed for more than 1,500 yards last season. The Polos scored 50 points or more seven times last season. The Marcos are ranked No. 1 in eight-man football by www.nuicfootball.com.

FND pick: Polo