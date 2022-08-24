Princeton ranked sixth in 3A, St. Bede receives mention

The Princeton Tigers and the St. Bede Bruins will carry state rankings to the field with them to kick off the 2022 football season.

The Tigers, who reached the 3A quarterfinals a year ago, were ranked sixth in the Associated Press 3A Poll that was released Wednesday.

Defending state champ Byron received eight of 10 first-place votes and 97 points to land No. 1 in 3A. IC Catholic, which knocked out Princeton, but fell to Byron in the semifinals last year, earned the other two first-place votes and 85 points for the No. 2 ranking.

They were followed by Reed-Custer, Tolono Unity and Williamsville, who all tied for third place with 64 points, and Princeton (53). The top 10 was rounded out by Mt. Carmel (36), Eureka (26), Monticello (23) and Benton (18).

St. Bede received four votes in 1A. Defending 1A state champ Lena-Winslow received 10 first-place votes and 100 points to grab the No. 1 ranking. Annawan-Wethersfield (6) and Ottawa Marquette (4) also received votes, but like St. Bede did not crack the top 10.

Sterling was ranked No. 8 in 4A.

Other No. 1 teams are Wilmington (2A), Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin (4A), Kankakee (5A), East St. Louis (6A), Chicago Mt. Carmel (7A) and Lincoln Way East (8A).

See Steve Soucie’s complete rankings at FridayNightDrive.com.