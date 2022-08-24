BCR Game of the Week: Princeton ready as it ever has been for season opener

None of Ryan Pearson’s Princeton football teams have been more prepared to start a season than the 2022 Tigers promise to be.

The Tigers have hit the practice field running and picked up right off where they left in last year’s 3A quarterfinal run, PHS coach Ryan Pearson said.

They will put all their preparedness to the test in Friday night’s season opener at Rockridge. Game time is 7 p.m. in Edgington.

“Right now, we’re so far ahead of where we’ve been the last couple years. And I understand COVID had a lot to do with that. But as far as where we are right now, we’re light years ahead of where we’ve been the last couple years,” Pearson said.

The Tigers return much talent from last year’s 3A quarterfinalists, a group headed by dual-threat quarterback Teegan Davis and Augie Christiansen in the backfield. They also bring back eight returning starters on defense.

The return of senior C.J. Hickey, who ran for 114 yards in last year’s season-opening victory over Rockridge only to hurt his knee, will give the Tigers a big boost on offense.

After seeing nothing but blue and white across the line from each other, Pearson said the Tigers welcome some new colors to contend with.

“We’re excited. You get to the point of the season where you’re kind of tired of hitting your own bodies every day. And they’re ready for a maroon jersey to be across from them,” he said. “Our kids have done a good job of staying focused and getting as much accomplished as we can.”

Christiansen said the Tigers have to come ready to play.

“I think it’s definitely going to be a battle as Week 1 always is,” he said. “We definitely have a target on our back after last year, so we need to come prepared and ready to go.”

Sam Graves, who returns as head coach of Rockridge (2012-19) after taking three years off, knows the Rockets will have their hands full.

“They just are at the point where they reload even though they graduated a bunch of offensive lineman, etc.” said Graves, who served as assistant coach for three years. “The Davis kid at QB is a phenomenal athlete. He’s a game changer. We might have a defense schemed up OK in a certain formation to have an extra guy to the ball and it won’t matter. He’ll make guys miss tackles and then take it 60 yards to the house in a hurry.”

The Rockets have had a lot of turnover with the loss of three-year starting quarterback Breyden Deem and four linemen, returning just four starters on both sides of the ball. They do bring back their most potent weapon in senior running back Peyton Locke (880 yards, 12 TDs).

“Rockridge is going to be extremely athletic. Going to try to spread us out and get their athletes in space,” Pearson said. “They have a brand new quarterback this year, but they return the Locke kid in the backfield, who’s a ton. They’ve got the younger Deem kid (Connor) at receiver who started for them last year. They’ve got some really good athletes.

“We’re going to have to understand one missed coverage call could end up going for a touchdown. They have the athletes who can hurt you real quick. We’ve got to be sharp and locked in right from play one and it’s got to be all the way through in order for us to have a chance.”

Pearson expects a lot of things to stay the same in Graves’ return as Rockridge’s head coach, but said the Tigers have to be prepared for anything.

“He’s probably got some wrinkles for us we may not be 100 percent prepared for,” Pearson said. “You really never know what to expect going into Week 1, so we’re trying to make sure we prepare our kids for about everything. Hopefully, we’ve done a good enough job.”

If Graves had to pick out a couple things to “keep the game close for us,” it would be:

“Can our defense tackle and rally to the ball? We can’t allow the big plays,” he said. “Also, can our young O Line handle all their blitzing and aggressive linebackers?”