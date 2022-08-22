Hall rebuilding under returning head coach Randy Tieman

Having had the chance to take stock of his charges prior to his second first season as Hall’s coach, Randy Tieman is confident the Red Devils have the pieces in place to begin their build toward postseason contention in earnest.

Hall made the playoffs six times in Tieman’s eight-season tenure as head coach from 2012-19, but went 2-12 during his absence over the spring and fall 2021 seasons.

While the initial focus is on improvement and skill development, Tieman’s work with the Red Devils — who got a boost in numbers in the program with the addition of Putnam County as a co-op partner — in conditioning and team camp has shown him considerable potential.

“We haven’t talked a whole lot about it, but that’s my goal going in every year,” Tieman said about the playoffs. “I just think if the team buys in and we get better every week, we’ll win some games and everything else will fall into place.”

Hall’s players were tasked with adjusting to a new coach with a new routine this offseason, but the Red Devils’ seniors — who played for Tieman as freshmen — have been instrumental in making the transition smooth.

“It’s been a big transition for them,” Tieman said. “[The seniors] knew what to expect and told the rest of the team, and we’ve been able to get pretty much where I think we should be right now.”

Heading the returners is Mac Resetich, who returns for his fourth varsity season after earning first-team All-Three Rivers Conference Mississippi Division honors at running back and defensive back last season. Resetich was one of eight players to earn first-team All-TRC Mississippi accolades on offense and defense in 2021, and is one of just two — joining Princeton’s Teagan Davis — returning this season.

Last season, Resetich rushed for 754 yards and 11 touchdowns on 106 carries and caught 22 passes for 407 yards and three scores.

“He’ll be all over the field,” Tieman said of Resetich. “We’ll put him in the slot, out wide, in the backfield and try to get him the ball as much as we can.”

Junior Gianni Guerrini returns for a third varsity season, while seniors Hunter Meagher and Joe Schrader as well as junior Joseph Bacidore also return at the skill positions.

Meagher is taking over at quarterback after getting some snaps last season.

Junior Luke Smith will be called upon to anchor the Red Devils’ line on both sides of the ball, while Alex Jones, Michael Terry, Tristan Radcliff and Leo Lopez will also figure into the mix.

The Red Devils face a tough schedule that includes six teams that qualified for the postseason in 2021.

Hall opens the season with a pair of Three Rivers Conference crossovers at Orion and at home with Monmouth-Roseville before opening division play at Princeton, which has won or shared four consecutive conference titles.

In Week 4, Hall plays Morrison — which the Red Devils beat for their lone win last fall — in a TRC crossover before closing out with five divisional games at home against Mendota, at Kewanee, at home against Newman, at St. Bede and at home against Bureau Valley.

Last season, four of Hall’s eight losses came by 10 points or less to playoff teams, as the Red Devils fell 40-32 against Monmouth-Roseville, 43-34 to Mendota, 24-22 against Kewanee (which shared the league title with Princeton) and 15-12 to rival St. Bede.