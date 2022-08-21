Fieldcrest hopes to get back to playing ‘Knights football’ in 2022

Although he was living and working in Louisville, Ky., last fall, Nick Meyer was keeping an eye via Hudl and hearing from his dad and brother who are assistant coaches on how the Fieldcrest football team — with 14 playoff appearances in 30 seasons along with semifinal appearances in 2014 and 2019 — was doing.

It was a tough season all around, as the Knights finished 0-9.

Meyer, a 2011 Fieldcrest graduate, was hired in January to take over the program, and the first-year head coach says what’s in the past is the past, and it’s time to move forward.

“All of these players grew up watching Fieldcrest teams win a ton of games and be very successful,” Meyer said. “Last year was about as tough as it gets for many of them, but I also think it was a little bit of a perfect storm. Starting last year with only one starter back, a roster full of juniors and underclassmen that didn’t get the benefit of junior varsity games in the COVID-19 shortened spring and some key injuries early on. They’ve put last year in the past, and I think and hope they truly believe we can be a solid football team.

“The talent and desire are there; now it’s just a case of showing that on the field.”

Meyer said while there is a battle at the quarterback spot between juniors Koltin Kearfott (1,037 passing yards and six touchdowns in six games) and Brady Ruestman, “it’s not so much like this guy is going to play and the other is going to be holding a clipboard. They each have very different abilities, so we’re going to hopefully use that to our advantage.”

Sophomore Eddie Lorton, a Times All-Area second-team selection and the team’s returning rushing leader, will be the featured running back, with Aiden Hurd serving as backup and Loren Gensler “a big strong kid” being asked to get a short yard or two if needed.

Landon Modro (450 receiving yards, 2 TDs) and Jozia Johnson will likely be the main receiving targets, with Trenton Topolski and Jackson Hakes also occasionally having the ball thrown their way.

Meyer said the offensive line will be made up of a combination of Aiden Harsted, Coltin Perry, Carter Stimpert, Jordan Carey, Chance Hedrick and Aydin Stimpert

“For us offensively, it is going to be our guys doing their job each and every play.” Meyer said. “They are going to also have to understand that there are highs and lows to any football game. They might miss a pass or miss a block ... things are going to go wrong sometimes.

“I think we have gotten so much better in that aspect throughout the summer and through the first week of practice. If someone does make a mistake, we have the other 10 guys picking him up. It’s about having short-term memories — learn from it and keep rolling.

“I think it will be important for our core five or six guys upfront to get used to playing together to give our skill guys time to get into space.”

On the defensive side with multiple looks upfront will be Harsted, Perry, Aydin Stimpert, Cooper Haugens, Dalton Mrazek, Levi Harlan and Auden Meierhofer.

The linebacking core will feature Topolski, Hakes, Modro, Hurd, Gensler and Hedrick, with Lorton, Kearfott, Brady Ruestman and Johnson in the secondary.

“To be honest, we want to make defense simple,” Meyer said. “We want the kids to react, move fast and play football. Sure, we have sets, simple checks and coverages that we use, but the main thing is we have to have 11 tacklers each and every play. I really believe that the work they’ve all put in in the offseason in the weight room, including better hand strength, is going to translate to the defensive side of the ball. I think we’ll be able to shed blocks and then not only wrap up the ballcarrier, but bring him down effectively. ...

“I feel we can be a very good defensive team, but like I said, making tackles and communication will be our two biggest keys for that to be the case.”

Fieldcrest, a Heart of Illinois Conference Large Division member, opens its season hosting Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley and El Paso-Gridley, but still has an open date for Week 3 after Fisher dropped its varsity program last month.