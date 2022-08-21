Despite key losses, Ottawa expecting to turn the corner in 2022

When it comes to the expectations for the Ottawa Pirates football program heading into the 2022 season, fifth-year head coach Chad Gross is upfront about what he will be looking for.

Ottawa finished last season 2-7 overall, 1-5 in Kishwaukee River/Interstate 8 West Division play and lost to graduation Times All-Area First Team selections QB Braiden Miller, RB Javarius Whitfield and Ol/DL Ethen Swords.

However, Gross has a number of key starters returning on both sides of the ball and feels the combination of experience and a solid offseason boosts the possibilities of a turnaround season for the Pirates.

“We’ve been pretty open and very truthful with the kids as a coaching staff as far as expectations this season,” Gross said. “We are expecting to turn the corner as a program. We have kids that have a good amount of varsity experience and very good numbers at the lower levels. We’ve had some rough years; but we feel those are in the past and it’s time to move forward.

“We expect to compete for a spot in the playoffs. The kids really want that and have been working hard to reach that goal. They need to be hungry and expect to win.”

So, what is it going to take to reach those goals?

“The biggest key for us will be being consistent in all four quarters every game,” Gross said. “The past few seasons we have been in so many games at halftime, and then for whatever reason just weren’t able to finish. We have to be able to finish drives with touchdowns - that was a big key for us last season. We’d get in the red zone and then just not punch it in.

“Those situations have been a huge focus of ours in the offseason.”

Junior Colby Mortensen takes over the reigns at quarterback after two years leading the junior varsity squad.

“He has really had a good summer and offseason,” Gross said. “He has put in the work and put himself in the position to have a good season for us. We are all excited to see what he can do.”

Gross says as of now he sees running the ball as a joint effort between Keevon Peterson, Marquette Academy transfer Julian Alexander, Branden Aguirre, Dillan Quatrano and Ryder Miller. He adds the group has a good mix of quickness, power and skill sets, while all catch the ball well.

Mortensen will have veteran wideouts Levi Sheehan (43 catches, 667 yards, six TDs) and Conner Price (13-165-1), as well as Packston Miller to look to downfield,

“Levi has a good feel for the game and what it takes to be a good receiver,” Gross said. “He has the ability to adjust and make tough catches, but also the ability to make tacklers miss and get yards after the catch - turning what would normally be a 5-yard catch into a 20-yard catch.”

The offensive line returns starters Michael Mills at tackle and Tanner Coglianese at guard, with three open spots being battled for.

Cam Loomis returns at kicker and will also add punting to his duties.

On defense, starters Charles Medrow, Alex Perez and Coglianese all return up front, while Gross says much like the spots on the O-line, the final spot is still up for grabs.

“We would like to have six to eight guys that we can rotate in and out to keep everyone fresh,” Gross said.

Aguirre, a three-year starter, will anchor one linebacker spot, with others like Johnny Pacholski, Weston Averkamp, Tyce Kubiak and Trey Donnely vying for OLB spots.

The veteran secondary will consist of returning cornerbacks Sheehan and Price, with Peterson and Alexander as backups as well as safety Quatrano and three-year starter Ryder Miller splitting time between S and LB. Gross also says Matt Haerle, who will see time at wideout, has looked good at safety.

“They’ve seen so many different combination routes, and they all understand what other teams are going to try and do against us,” Gross said. “They’ve played so much together, so there is a comfort level there, and they also communicate so well with each other.”

Ottawa opens the season hosting Plano before road games against Streator, Harvard and Sycamore. The Pirates then entertain Kaneland, travel to Woodstock North, host longtime rival La Salle-Peru, play at Morris and finish the regular season at King Field against Woodstock.