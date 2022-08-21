After back-to-back playoff berths, La Salle-Peru looks to take next step

After qualifying for the playoffs in each of the last two full seasons with an undefeated spring season in between, the La Salle-Peru football team is looking to take the next step.

“We’re tired of losing in the first round every year, so hopefully that’s motivation for us this year,” senior linebacker Antonio Rodriguez said. “We want to try to get a home playoff game this year, playing on this field [Howard Fellows Stadium] with a sold-out crowd.

That motivation to win a postseason game — and have a home playoff game for the first time since 2003 — is key to moving the program forward, coach Jose Medina said.

“I think the motivation has to be to win that first-round playoff game,” Medina said. “If they believe in that, I think it can be attained.”

Medina said the Cavaliers, who lost 68-26 to Rochester in the first round in 2019 and 42-0 to Morris in the first round last fall, must clean up their play to have more success in the postseason.

“I think the biggest thing is offensively we can’t have mistakes, and defensively we can’t give up big plays,” Medina said. “If we can control those two things and stay healthy through most of the season, we should be all right.”

Offensively, the Cavs will still run the triple option, but they have made some tweaks, including to the blocking scheme. L-P will also look to develop the play-action passing game.

Junior Brendan Boudreau takes over as quarterback after playing the position on the JV level and taking some varsity snaps last season.

The Cavs will have other new faces in the backfield as well with Brett Aimone, Peyton Ellermeyer and Rodriguez seeing time at fullback to replace Matt Carrico (770 yards, six touchdowns in 2021) and Billy Mini and Mason Lynch filling the wingback spots.

Maalik Madrigal and Tommy Hartman will play receiver.

Up front, the Cavs return senior starters Nik Belski at left tackle and Creed McCormick at right guard, while Adam Lane will play left guard and Ty Terzick takes over at center. Gage Swiskoski and Aiden Anderson could see time at right tackle.

“We’re going to run the ball, then that should open up the passing game,” Belski said. “If we get to our assignments, make our blocks happen, we should be moving that ball pretty well.”

Defensively, state-qualifying wrestler Connor Lorden has come out and will play defensive end, and Medina said “he’s going to be a big addition to our defensive line.”

Warren Mrowicki will play nose tackle, while Aimone will get time at the other end spot along with Gage Starkey once he returns from injury.

Rodriguez returns at inside linebacker, while Nolan Glynn will also play there. Madrigal and Andy Medina — Jose Medina’s son — will fill the outside linebacker spots.

In the secondary, Lynch returns at safety. Hartman also will play safety and Caleb Burrell and Ethan Pohar will fill the cornerback slots. Mini, Gunnar Skoog and Skylar Stephens also could see time in the defensive backfield.

“[Defensive coordinator Pat] Carney always prepares us,” Lynch said. “He’s a good coach. I think we’ll be good. We’re always pretty good on defense. He prepares us to stop the running game really well, so it forces them to pass to ball, and our DBs are there. We’re quick and fast.”

On special teams, soccer player Seth Adams will do some kicking along with Mini. Madrigal — who Jose Medina said has a “strong leg” — will be the punter, and Lynch, Burrell, Stephens and Brady Romagnoli are candidates to return kickoffs and punts.

“The kids who have that breakaway speed and can make people miss are the kids who are going to get some opportunities there,” Jose Medina said.

The Cavs open at home against United Township (4-5 in 2021), which L-P has not played since 2017 after facing the Panthers 10 times between 2006-2017.

L-P travels to traditional Mid-Illini Conference power Metamora (5-5) in Week 2 before opening Kishwaukee River/Interstate 8 White Division play in Week 3 at Woodstock North (0-9).

After a Kishwaukee River/I8 crossover at Plano (6-4) in Week 4, the Cavs return to conference play with home games against Morris (10-1) and Woodstock (4-5), a trip to Ottawa (2-7) and a home game against Sycamore (9-3) before closing the regular season at Kaneland (5-5).