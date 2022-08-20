With strong core back, St. Bede aims for more playoff success

The St. Bede football team’s senior class has known nothing but success on the varsity level.

As sophomores, they helped the Bruins go 5-1 in the COVID-19 shortened season and last fall played key roles in St. Bede’s 8-3 record and trip to the second round of the Class 1A playoffs.

The Bruins expect another postseason berth this season.

“Our seniors helped that group in the spring go 5-1 and be playoff eligible, so to speak, and then last year as juniors they were a big part of the success we had,” St. Bede coach Jim Eustice said. “Now they want to be one of the few classes here that’s been playoff bound three years in a row. Our young guys have bought in. It’s a lot of fun.

“We expect to win every game we play, and we expect to be in the playoffs, and hopefully we’ll be healthy when we get there. We’ll see what kind of draw we get, and you never know.

“Every team wants to be in the playoffs and make a run, and we’re no different.”

The Bruins have a solid core to build around on both sides of the ball.

Offensively, St. Bede returns NewsTribune and BCR All-Area quarterback John Brady, who threw for 1,699 yards and 14 touchdowns and ran for 700 yards and seven scores as a junior.

Up front, the Bruins bring back four-year starter Ryan Migliorini at tackle as well as starters Joe Bima, who played center last year but may play guard, and Ben Burke at guard. Jake Migliorini, Gavin Hahn and Garrett Connelly are in the mix on the line.

Eustice said running back will be by committee, with Callan Hueneburg likely getting the most the carries at the start of the season. Calym Setser, Ryan Brady, Tom Makransky and Seth Ferrari also will get touches.

The Bruins lost their most explosive offensive weapon in receiver Tyreke Fortney, who racked up nearly 1,300 yards and 15 touchdowns last year.

“Tyreke was obviously our main receiver with his speed, but I think this year with the size we have, we can spread it out a lot more,” John Brady said. “We still have some quick guys in the slot like Setser and Hueneburg who can open things up.

“I think we’re going to be good passing the ball and running the ball with our offensive line working hard the way they are.”

Ben Wallace returns at receiver, while Connor Brown, Evan Entrican and Landon Jackson also will see time.

“Whether it’s with a good run game, jet sweeps, a quick passing game, bootlegs or play action, we try to get our athletes the ball in space so they can do their thing,” Eustice said. “For the most part, the system is the same, but the way we go about it can change from year to year depending on our personnel.”

Defensively, the Bruins will look to senior safety Ryan Brady as the leader after he made a team-high 99 tackles last year and was NewsTribune and BCR All-Area.

Hueneburg returns at one cornerback spot, while Ferrari and Makransky are taking reps at the other corner.

Burke saw time at linebacker last fall and will play the Bruins’ Mike position. Nate Lough will handle one inside linebacker spot, while Jackson and Grady Gillan could see time at the other.

Brown, Entrican, Setser, Wallace and Gavin Marquez are in the mix to play St. Bede’s defensive end/outside linebacker spots. Ryan Migliorini, Joe Bima, Sam Bima, Ali Arslan and Hahn will see time at the three down linemen positions.

“Our defense is strong,” Ryan Migliorini said. “We have a lot of people stepping up and filling the spots we lost last year.

“We’re trying to follow our rules and stay sound. All of us are really working hard to try to get ready.”

The Bruins have a question mark at kicker after losing all-area kicker Stephen Shaver.

Wallace, Burke and Marco Rizzi may handle kicking duties, while Wallace, Burke and John Brady could punt.

Ryan Brady, Hueneburg and Ferrari may see time returning punts and kicks.

St. Bede opens the season with Three Rivers Conference crossovers at Sherrard and home against Erie-Prophetstown. The Bruins get into Mississippi Division play in Week 3 at home against Kewanee, then travel to Newman in Week 4.

After a bye week due to Riverdale dropping its varsity team, the Bruins close out with four more division games at home against Bureau Valley, at Princeton, home against Hall and at Mendota.