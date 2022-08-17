August 17, 2022
Scrimmages set for NewsTribune area football teams

By Kevin Chlum

Members of the L-P football team run out onto the field for the 2021 Meet the Cavs scrimmage at Howard Fellows Stadium. The 2022 Meet the Cavs scrimmage is Friday with the varsity scrimmaging from 6-6:30 p.m. The event begins with freshman/sophomore warmup at 4:45 p.m. and includes performances by the band, Cavalettes and cheerleaders. (Scott Anderson)

The La Salle-Peru, St. Bede, Hall, Mendota, Bureau Valley and Fieldcrest football teams will give fans a glimpse at what to expect this season with scrimmages Friday night. Princeton is not holding a scrimmage

Here’s information on each team’s scrimmage:

La Salle-Peru

L-P will hold Meet the Cavs beginning at 4:45 p.m. at Howard Fellows Stadium.

The freshman/sophomore team will warm up from 4:45-5 p.m. followed by its scrimmage from 5-5:30 p.m.

From 5:30-6 p.m., the varsity team will warm up while the marching band and Cavalettes will perform.

The varsity Cavaliers will scrimmage from 6-6:30 p.m. Cheerleaders will be performing sideline cheers.

Admission is bottled Gatorade donated to the football program for the season.

St. Bede

St. Bede’s scrimmage night begins with volleyball playing from 5-5:45 p.m.

At 6 p.m., all fall athletes will be introduced on the football field.

The football team will scrimmage from 6:30-7:15 p.m.

Donations or water or Gatorade will be accepted but are not required for admission.

Hall

Red and White Night is Friday at Richard Nesti Stadium

The freshman/sophomore scrimmage starts at 5 p.m. with the varsity scheduled to take the field around 5:45 p.m.

Mendota

Mendota’s Meet the Trojans begins with a volleyball scrimmage in the gym at 5 p.m.

At 5:45 p.m., all fall teams will march to the field behind the band.

At 6 p.m. will be a full band pre-game with run on, school song with the cheerleaders and the Star Spangled Banner.

The fall teams will be introduced followed by soccer pre-game at 6:20 p.m. and the soccer scrimmage at 6:30 p.m.

The cheerleaders will perform at 6:55 p.m. followed by football pre-game at 7:05 p.m. and the football scrimmage at 7:15 p.m.

Bureau Valley

BV’s Meet the Storm is Friday at the football stadium.

Following the National Anthem and school song at 6 p.m., BV administration, booster club officers and fall athletes will be introduced between 6:05-6:40 p.m.

Following mandatory team meetings from 6:40-7 p.m., the Storm football and volleyball teams will scrimmage from 7-8 p.m.

Fieldcrest

The Knights’ scrimmage at Veterans Park begins at 5 p.m. with the National Anthem and school song.

The JFL flag scrimmage is from 5:05-5:20 p.m. followed by the JFL cheerleaders (5:20-5:25 p.m.), JFL bantam (5:25-5:40 p.m.), JFL JV (5:40-5:55 p.m.) and JFL varsity (5:55-6:10 p.m.).

The Fieldcrest dance team will perform from 6:10-6:15 p.m. followed by the first part of the high school scrimmage from 6:15-6:35 p.m.

After the high school cheerleaders perform from 6:35-6:40, the second part of the high school scrimmage will run from 6:40-7 p.m.

From 7-7:30 p.m., JFL cheerleaders and players and high school cheer, dance, football players, band and other fall sports will be introduced.

Admission is a donation of Gatorade.