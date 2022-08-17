Scrimmages set for NewsTribune area football teams

The La Salle-Peru, St. Bede, Hall, Mendota, Bureau Valley and Fieldcrest football teams will give fans a glimpse at what to expect this season with scrimmages Friday night. Princeton is not holding a scrimmage

Here’s information on each team’s scrimmage:

La Salle-Peru

L-P will hold Meet the Cavs beginning at 4:45 p.m. at Howard Fellows Stadium.

The freshman/sophomore team will warm up from 4:45-5 p.m. followed by its scrimmage from 5-5:30 p.m.

From 5:30-6 p.m., the varsity team will warm up while the marching band and Cavalettes will perform.

The varsity Cavaliers will scrimmage from 6-6:30 p.m. Cheerleaders will be performing sideline cheers.

Admission is bottled Gatorade donated to the football program for the season.

St. Bede

St. Bede’s scrimmage night begins with volleyball playing from 5-5:45 p.m.

At 6 p.m., all fall athletes will be introduced on the football field.

The football team will scrimmage from 6:30-7:15 p.m.

Donations or water or Gatorade will be accepted but are not required for admission.

Hall

Red and White Night is Friday at Richard Nesti Stadium

The freshman/sophomore scrimmage starts at 5 p.m. with the varsity scheduled to take the field around 5:45 p.m.

Mendota

Mendota’s Meet the Trojans begins with a volleyball scrimmage in the gym at 5 p.m.

At 5:45 p.m., all fall teams will march to the field behind the band.

At 6 p.m. will be a full band pre-game with run on, school song with the cheerleaders and the Star Spangled Banner.

The fall teams will be introduced followed by soccer pre-game at 6:20 p.m. and the soccer scrimmage at 6:30 p.m.

The cheerleaders will perform at 6:55 p.m. followed by football pre-game at 7:05 p.m. and the football scrimmage at 7:15 p.m.

Bureau Valley

BV’s Meet the Storm is Friday at the football stadium.

Following the National Anthem and school song at 6 p.m., BV administration, booster club officers and fall athletes will be introduced between 6:05-6:40 p.m.

Following mandatory team meetings from 6:40-7 p.m., the Storm football and volleyball teams will scrimmage from 7-8 p.m.

Fieldcrest

The Knights’ scrimmage at Veterans Park begins at 5 p.m. with the National Anthem and school song.

The JFL flag scrimmage is from 5:05-5:20 p.m. followed by the JFL cheerleaders (5:20-5:25 p.m.), JFL bantam (5:25-5:40 p.m.), JFL JV (5:40-5:55 p.m.) and JFL varsity (5:55-6:10 p.m.).

The Fieldcrest dance team will perform from 6:10-6:15 p.m. followed by the first part of the high school scrimmage from 6:15-6:35 p.m.

After the high school cheerleaders perform from 6:35-6:40, the second part of the high school scrimmage will run from 6:40-7 p.m.

From 7-7:30 p.m., JFL cheerleaders and players and high school cheer, dance, football players, band and other fall sports will be introduced.

Admission is a donation of Gatorade.