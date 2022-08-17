2022 DeKalb County Football Preview: Genoa-Kingston Cogs

Genoa-Kingston at a glance

Conference: Big Northern Conference

Coach: Cam Davekos (10-2, second season)

2021 record: 10-2, lost to Joliet Catholic, 42-7, in the quarterfinals of the Class 4A State playoffs

Meet the players

Keep an eye on: Even with a loaded backfield last season, Wilnau ran for 673 yards on only 58 carries, an average of 11.6 per carry. He also made explosive plays on special teams and on defense for the Cogs. This season, with more experience under his belt and being the most veteran runner, he’s aiming for even more.

Also: Nolan Perry, sr., QB/ILB; Brody Engel, WB/S; Ethan Wilnau, TB/CB/LB; Connor Grimm, sr., RG/DE; Maddox Lavender, sr., FB/MLB; Justyn Ferrar, sr., TE; Ethan Vassak, sr., TE; Colton Hinds, sr., C; Justin Russell, sr., OL

The Big Idea: Week 4

It’s an apparent shorthand for the players, referring to treating every game like Week 4. That was when the Cogs faced eventual undefeated state champ Byron in the regular season last year (a 7-3 loss for the Cogs), and that’s when the teams meet again this season.

The team is seeking a league title, which they shared in 2019 with Stillman Valley and Byron.

Here’s what Davekos and players are approaching that goal:

“I feel like up until Week 4 last year, that’s when we lost to Byron, that’s when we really kicked it into gear. We realized we needed to step things up. So this year we’re really focused on 100% practice, always getting better, instead of taking a drill off or a rep off.” — Wilnau

“That is basically our goal this year is undefeated conference champions. I feel like that’s almost every team’s goal coming into the season. We’re just going to take it week by week, take every single week as a Byron week or a Stillman week. You never know wha’ts going to happen. You can lay a goose egg one week or you can play the best the next. We’re going to go every week like a Week 4, everybody as a good opponent.” — Engel

“I say it time in and time out, the Big Northern is one of the toughest conferences in Illinois. Everybody in our conference is getting better. From the lower levels on up to varsity. Winnebago has some numbers and some speed that could do some damage. Oregon’s numbers at the lower level were impressive last year and they’re just getting stronger and stronger. Dixon is always up there and they’re got experience coming back. And Byron is where they’re at and going to keep doing what they do and Stillman as well. So we see everyone getting better. So we’ve just got to raise our level that much more.” — Davekos

“The main goal is to win conference. We’re going after it every week. It doesn’t matter who the opponent is. We’re going 100% every week.” — Wilnau

What else they’re saying

* Davekos on the development of the team:

“I’m pleasantly pleased with the effort the kids have been putting forth. They’re showing some team unity and that football effort now with helmets and shoulder pads on has now kind of ramped up which is good to see.”

* Davekos on the defense:

“This group loves to fly around and get after it on defense. I think that’s what they pride themselves on. They made it a goal defensively to be one of the top in the conference so hopefully that shakes out.”

* Engel on the offense:

“I think our new linemen who have come in have done great work so far. They’re listening really well. They want to learn every single day. So with that, and our mentality, we’re going to do great things this year.”

* Davekos on the big-play capability of the offense:

“If we get 3 yards that’s an effective play. Three to four is the money number and everything over that is icing on the cake. If it happens it happens. If it doesn’t, we grind those four yards and we’re doing our jobs.”

The schedule

All games at 7 p.m. and conference games

Date Opponent August 26 vs. Winnebago September 2 at Rockford Lutheran September 9 vs. North Boone September 16 vs. Byron September 23 at Rock Falls September 30 at Oregon October 7 vs. Dixon October 14 vs. Rockford Christian October 21 at Stillman Valley

The lowdown

There are just four returning starters from last year - Engel, Wilnau, Grimm and Perry. Offensive lineman Owen Bohne would have been on that list, but he’s likely to miss the season with an injury. On the flip side, Justin Russell is back after missing last year. Davekos said he would have started if healthy last year.

It’s a loaded conference as always, particularly at the top with Byron. But the Cogs played the Tigers close last year and are hoping to claim a BNC title.

