La Salle-Peru football season tickets on sale now

La Salle-Peru High School football season tickets are on sale now.

Tickets can be purchased from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on schools days at the L-P greeter’s desk inside the Sixth St. entrance.

Season tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for seniors and non-L-P students.

The Cavaliers play four home games — Aug. 26 against United Township, Sept. 23 against Morris, Sept. 30 against Woodstock and Oct. 14 against Sycamore.

For more information, call (815) 220-2772.

Hall football season tickets on sale Aug. 19

Season tickets for the Hall High School football team will be on sale from 4-6 p.m. Aug. 19 in the school lobby.

The Red Devils have four home games — Sept. 2 against Monmouth-Roseville, Sept. 23 against Mendota, Oct. 7 against Newman and Oct. 21 against Bureau Valley.