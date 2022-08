The Princeton Tigers will get to kick off the season under the Friday Night Lights after all.

The PHS-Rockridge opener has been moved back to Friday, Aug. 26 at the Rockets’ homefield in Edgington. It had been switched to Thursday, Aug. 25 due to an ongoing problem of officials shortages. Officials have since become available and both teams agreed to go back to the traditional date on Friday night.

The Tigers beat the Rockets 48-7 in last year’s season opener at Princeton.