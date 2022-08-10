Class 4A Richmond-Burton will host Class 6A Normal West in Week 4

Richmond-Burton found a Week 4 opponent for its football season, although the Rockets will be playing up two classes.

Normal West, with an enrollment of 1,624 students, will come to Richmond at 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, to play the Rockets on their new artificial turf field. R-B has an enrollment of 624.

Sandwich, a member of the Kishwaukee River/Interstate 8 Conference Blue, had to cancel its season because of a low number of players, which left R-B, Johnsburg, Marengo and Harvard with an open date on their schedules.

Johnsburg will host Kingdom Prep Lutheran (Wis.) on Friday, Sept. 23 for its homecoming. Harvard will travel to Erie-Prophetstown on Saturday, Oct. 1 in its game to replace Sandwich.

Normal West had an open date that week, and R-B athletic director Tim Jackson was able to get the Wildcats to come to Richmond for the game.

R-B finished 12-1 last season, losing to Class 4A state champion Joliet Catholic in the semifinals. Normal West was 6-4 and lost to Washington in the first round of the Class 6A playoffs.