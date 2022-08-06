Bureau County teams ready for some football

Monday, Aug. 8 has been circled on the calendar for football players and coaches alike across the state of Illinois.

It’s the first day of practice for the 2022 season and Bureau County teams will be getting ready for some football.

“We are excited. Had a great summer and are ready to get going again,” St. Bede coach Jim Eustice said.

Here’s a look at practice schedules for the BCR teams:

Bureau Valley

The Storm will go with evening session from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. They will be in helmets only the first two days and then three days of helmets and shoulder pads, coach Mat Pistole said. On Saturday, they will return for pictures at 8 a.m. then practice until 11 a.m. in full gear.

All paper work and physicals must be complete and recorded at the school office prior to first practice.

The Storm have just picked up a date at downstate Class 1A Villa Grove as a Week 1 replacement for Riverdale on Friday, Aug. 26. Riverdale has dropped its varsity schedule this year due to lack of numbers.

St. Bede

The Bruins will strap on the helmets Monday from 4:15 to 6:45 p.m. on the Academy practice field. Tuesday’s session brings them out early from 7:30 to 10 a.m. They will go late again on Wednesday and Thursday in “shells” (helmets and shoulder pads). Friday’s practice will run 3:30 to 6 p.m. with full pads coming out Saturday from 8:30 to 11 a.m.

The Aug. 26 season opener will send the Bruins to Sherrard. St. Bede will make its home debut a week later against Erie-Prophetstown.

Hall

Randy Tieman, who returns to the Hall sidelines as head coach after two seasons away, said the Red Devils got a lot done during the summer, “but we still have a long way to go.”

“The boys have done what we’ve asked and are learning our system,” he said.

Monday’s practice will start at 8 a.m. with a shift to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Saturday’s first practice will be at 6 a.m.

Hall will open the season Aug. 26 at Orion, returning home for Week 2 against Monmouth-Roseville.

Princeton

The Tigers have high expectations to continue their gridiron success coming off last year’s 3A quarterfinal run and a share of the TRAC East Conference championship.

PHS will take the practice field at Little Siberia from 7 to 9:30 a.m. each day of the week.

PHS coach Ryan Pearson said, “We’re ready to go.”

The Tigers will open the season on Thursday, Aug. 25 at Rockridge. The Tigers (10-2) beat the Rockets 48-7 in last year’s opener.