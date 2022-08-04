Bureau Valley picks up Villa Grove for Week 1

The Bureau Valley Storm will play football in Week 1.

Bureau Valley athletic director Brad Bickett said the Storm will travel to Villa Grove on Friday, Aug. 26 for a 7 p.m. kickoff. The Storm were to play Riverdale, but the Rams dropped its varsity team this season due to lack of numbers.

Villa Grove was to play Fisher and already had officials lined up that night, Bickett said. Fisher was also unable to field a varsity team this fall.

“With the officials shortages and some other dynamics, Saturday just wasn’t a real good fit. So, we’re going to make it happen Friday night,” Bickett said. “They had officials hired, so it just made sense to have us travel down Friday afternoon and play Friday evening down there at Villa Grove.

“We just saw it being a good fit. Kids get to play. Coaches get to coach. And that was important to both schools. We’re glad we could make it work.”

BV coach Mat Pistole said the Storm excited to experience a new adventure like this.

“Our kids haven’t had the playoff experience of playing someone new, that you know nothing about and travel to a field we have never been to. It will be a great experience for all,” he said.

Villa Grove, which is located south of Champaign, is a 1A school with 191 students and is a member of the Lincoln Prairie Conference. The Blue Devils went 5-5 last year, losing in the first round of the playoffs.

The trip will be about two hours and 45 minutes for the Storm.

Bickett said the schools have already exchanged game film.