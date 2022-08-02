Streator developing new threats opposite explosive speedster Aneefy Ford

They weren’t the only offensive weapons, but last year the Streator Bulldogs triumvirate of strong-armed quarterback Christian Benning and lightning-fast skill position players Aneefy Ford and Cade Stevens accounted for the vast majority of the Bulldogs’ signature big plays.

Two of those three Times All-Area first-team performers will be back for the 2022 season, with only Stevens and his 27 receptions for 562 yards (a whopping 20.8-yards-per-catch average) and eight total TDs gone to graduation.

That means Benning – who with 1,314 yards broke the Bulldogs’ 24-year-old single-season passing record and with a similar campaign this fall would become the school’s career passing-yardage leader despite being a junior – still will have Ford to look for, coming out of the backfield or split out wide.

But without Stevens streaking up the field on the other side to draw safeties’ eyes off Ford, who will step up to not only demand some of that defensive attention but also contribute as the No. 2 target in the Bulldogs’ passing game now that Ford is the undisputed No. 1?

“Everyone knows Aneefy’s going to touch the ball a lot,” Streator head coach Kyle Tutt said during the Bulldogs’ recent 7-on-7 against neighboring Marquette. “He’s one of the premier runners in the state in track, and we’re going to give him the opportunity to run behind a new offensive line we feel good about led by some guys who’ve been here the past few years.

“But we’re definitely going to have to find that next guy. Last year we lost a lot of seniors … and we’re going to have to find some of those new names.”

There are some strong candidates, although Ford looks poised to be the undisputed top dog in the Streator attack.

Last fall as a junior, Ford hauled in 25 passes for 492 yards (an also whopping 19.7-yards-per-reception average), including five long touchdowns. He also was the team’s second-leading rusher, carrying the ball for 266 yards on 22 carries (that’s 12.1 yards per attempt, also whopping) and another two TDs.

After that, Ford only got faster and more confident, finishing off his junior year with a fourth-place finish in the 100-meter dash at the Class 2A IHSA Boys Track and Field State Meet.

Ford doesn’t mind the extra attention his accolades and accomplishments bring, but says he doesn’t want them to get in the way of either his or the team’s production in 2022.

“The big thing is not let it get to my head,” Ford said. “I mean, I like the fact people are looking at me, but that’s not really going to help us win.

“I just have to play my part, really. If I get this look, take advantage of that look. Just help out the team.”

Annefy Ford

Much of his success as a runner will depend on the new-look offensive line in front of him, while much of his success as a receiver will depend not only on the continued development of Benning, but also on the other threats the Bulldogs can put on the field to complement Ford.

Players such as tight end Zach Schultz, sophomore breakout candidate Matt Williamson, promising junior James Pawelczyk and the currently injured but expected back early in the season Jake Luckey are all in that conversation. So is a player who absolutely shined in the aforementioned mid-summer 7-on-7 with Marquette while the Crusaders’ attentions focused on Ford – Jeremiah Brown.

“Jeremiah, he’s a kid who started for us [defensively] last year and who’s always had the opportunity to move over to the offensive side,” Tutt said. “[Against Marquette] he had that opportunity, and he jumped all over it catching the ball, running the right routes, and he played really good defense, which we already know he can do.”

Like the rest of the state, Streator is set to open official practices Aug. 8. The Bulldogs’ season opener is scheduled for Aug. 26 at East Peoria.