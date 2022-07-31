Bureau Valley ‘actively seeking’ Week 1 opponent

When Riverdale High School officials announced they wouldn’t be having a varsity football team this fall because of low numbers in the program, three area teams lost a game on the schedule.

Bureau Valley, Mendota and St. Bede were scheduled to play the Rams in Three Rivers Conference crossover games.

The Storm were set to open the season against the Rams at 7 p.m. Aug. 26 in Byron.

“We are actively seeking an opponent,” Bureau Valley coach Mat Pistole said. “We do not want to take a forfeit win.”

Pistole said the Storm have found one possible opponent but nothing is official yet. He said more should be learned in the coming week.

The Trojans were scheduled to play Riverdale at home at 7 p.m. Sept. 2, while the Bruins had the Rams on the schedule for Week 5 in Port Byron.

Mendota coach Keegan Hill said it was to be determined if the Trojans would seek a replacement or take a forfeit win, while St. Bede coach Jim Eustice said “we don’t know yet” about finding an opponent or taking a forfeit win.