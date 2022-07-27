Marian Central grad Chris Streveler signs with New York Jets

Former Marian Central quarterback Chris Streveler signed a contract with the New York Jets, the team announced Tuesday.

The Crystal Lake native spent the 2020 and 2021 seasons as a backup with the Arizona Cardinals behind starter Kyler Murray. In two games last season, Streveler, 27, did not attempt a pass in brief action against the San Francisco 49ers and was 6 of 9 for 36 yards against the Carolina Panthers.

The Cardinals waived Streveler (6-foot- 1, 216 pounds) in November and he was signed to the Baltimore Ravens’ practice squad days later but did not appear in any games. Streveler signed with the Miami Dolphins in February and was waived in May.

Streveler is the fourth quarterback under contract on the Jets, joining starter Zach Wilson, Joe Flacco, and Mike White.

Streveler was the Northwest Herald Football Player of the Year in 2011 and 2012 and played at Minnesota before transferring to South Dakota where he was a runner-up for the Walter Payton Award (the Football Championship Subdivision version of the Heisman Trophy) for the 2017 season.

He went undrafted in 2018 and played two years with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers of the Canadian Football League, winning a Grey Cup championship in 2019.

Streveler appeared in seven games in two years with the Cardinals, throwing for 141 yards, one touchdown and one interception with a 68% competition percentage. His one touchdown came during the 2020 season against the Los Angeles Rams after Murray exited with an injury.