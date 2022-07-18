Ryan Pearson pleased how Princeton competed in 7-on-7

The Princeton Tigers welcomed 15 teams for their fifth annual 7-on-7/Lineman Challenge on Saturday.

Tiger coach Ryan Pearson found out a little more about his team to improve on and build on moving forward as the 2022 fall season kicks off next month.

“Overall, I thought we improved quite a bit in certain areas throughout the day. We played some tough competition in L-P, Dunlap, Streator, Eureka, Du-Pec and Morrison,” Pearson said. “Obviously, I took some notes on things we need to improve upon but overall, I was very pleased with how we competed.”

Princeton's Jack May participates in the lineman's challenge on Saturday, July 16, 2022 at Princeton High School. (Scott Anderson)

Princeton took second overall behind LaSalle-Peru in the Lineman Challenge by two points. The Tigers won two out of five events, the 275-pound farmers carry and the tug of war. The Tigers linemen were second in the 185-pound bench press reps behind Morris, which placed third overall.

Schools competing included Dixon, Mendota, Mercer County, Eastland-Pearl City and Ottawa Marquette.

Tiger camp: This week, the Tigers will run their summer camp. The camp runs 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 9 to 11 a.m. Friday.