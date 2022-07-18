Ryan Pearson pleased how Princeton competed in 7-on-7

The Princeton Tigers welcomed 15 teams for their fifth annual 7-on-7/Lineman Challenge on Saturday.
Tiger coach Ryan Pearson found out a little more about his team to improve on and build on moving forward as the 2022 fall season kicks off next month.
“Overall, I thought we improved quite a bit in certain areas throughout the day. We played some tough competition in L-P, Dunlap, Streator, Eureka, Du-Pec and Morrison,” Pearson said. “Obviously, I took some notes on things we need to improve upon but overall, I was very pleased with how we competed.”
Princeton took second overall behind LaSalle-Peru in the Lineman Challenge by two points. The Tigers won two out of five events, the 275-pound farmers carry and the tug of war. The Tigers linemen were second in the 185-pound bench press reps behind Morris, which placed third overall.
Schools competing included Dixon, Mendota, Mercer County, Eastland-Pearl City and Ottawa Marquette.
Tiger camp: This week, the Tigers will run their summer camp. The camp runs 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 9 to 11 a.m. Friday.