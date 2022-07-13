Princeton coach Ryan Pearson making homecoming to Stark County

Princeton coach Ryan Pearson will be taking the Tigers to his old stomping grounds for the Stark County 7-on-7 in Wyoming on Wednesday.

Pearson, who was a member of the Rebels’ 1A state runner-up in 1997 in his senior year, is excited to make a homecoming.`

“Any time you get to go back to where you played, it’s always a neat experience. The big thing for us, my dad has a much closer drive to come watch us play,” Pearson said with a laugh.

His dad, Tom, has made famous his field paintings at Bryant Field in Princeton as he first did when Ryan played in the playoffs for the Rebels.

Stark County will be recognizing the 1997 Rebels football team at halftime of their Week 3 game this year. Pearson, however, will be a little busy coaching his Tigers.

Next up for PHS, the Tigers host their 16-team annual 7-on-7/Lineman’s Challenge on Saturday starting at 9 a.m.

Helmets shortage

Seems like there’s shortages of every thing these days, from baby formula to toilet paper to building supplies and football officials.

Add football helmets to that list.

Pearson has been struggling to outfit his football team in Tiger stripes with a missing order of new helmets.

“We barely had enough helmets to outfit every one of our kids. We’ve got 14 helmets that are out there. That’s the only thing that Riddell (Sports) can tell me. They don’t where they are,” he said. “I asked them when exactly are we going to get the 14 helmets and they said, ‘Some time in July.’ And that’s the only answer they can give me. They couldn’t give me a week window. They just said, ‘Some time in July.

“So next week in camp, it might be a little rough. Fingers crossed and hopefully they can find them and get them to us as quickly as they can.”