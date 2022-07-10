Marengo looks forward to another playoff season with Josh Holst running the show

MARENGO – Marengo football coach Paul Forsythe looked around the first week of practice and liked what he saw.

There was Greg Baker at wide receiver, along with younger players David Lopez and Owen Frederick, of whom Forsythe has high hopes.

Hunter Smith and Eddie Solis return on the offensive line, while Joe Leibrandt and Isaac Anthony will get carries in the backfield in place of 1,000-yard rusher Dylan Stolz.

Defensively, there are questions to answer about who will play where, but that is what summer practices are for.

“It’s a new group. It’s a new journey,” Forsythe said. “We have some returning faces who were really good for us, but the key is to get these new people up to speed.

“You want a good mix of about half the guys coming back. We had a lot of kids toward the end of the year, juniors and sophomores, who played for us and are back. That’s good. They work really hard, they’re great kids, let’s get them up to speed so they can perform.”

The one position Forsythe has no worries is at quarterback, where Josh Holst comes back as a three-year-plus starter. The Indians are situated at quarterback as well as any team in the state.

Holst (6-foot-4, 178 pounds) has offers from NCAA Division I and II schools and his list likely will grow. He threw for 2,005 yards and 20 touchdowns last season and was an Illinois High School Football Coaches Association Class 4A All-Stater.

Marengo’s leading receiver Collin Aubry (44 catches) graduated, as did No. 3 receiver Exzavier Meyer (20). But Logan Miller, who caught 41 passes, returns and there are job opportunities for others to catch balls from Holst, who started two playoff games as a freshman.

“I feel like I’m really smart at the position, I know what I’m doing,” Holst said. “I also feel like I can extend the plays and get extra time and make something happen out of nothing. I feel like I’m good with the basics. What I need to work on is staying in the pocket more and just sitting in there waiting for that one read.”

Baker, who caught eight passes last season, looks forward to having an expanded role.

“Our passing game is really strong last year, it should be again,” Baker said. “Then when we get down in the red zone, run it in. We have a good O-line.

“(Having Holst) makes my job easier, he helps me. He puts the ball where it needs to go, you never have to make a tough catch, it’s right there.”

Smith said Holst’s escapability can be crucial.

“It feels good to have someone athletic making plays,” Smith said. “You mess something up and you’ll see him running for 30 yards and it’s like, ‘Thank God.’”

Marengo has had a solid run since going 2-7 in Forsythe’s first season, 2017. The Indians were 9-3, 8-3 and 5-5 in the last three full seasons. They finished 4-2 in the 2021 abbreviated spring season, losing twice to Richmond-Burton, which won two consecutive Kishwaukee River Conference championships, then won the KRC/Interstate 8 Blue Division last season.

In each of its last three playoffs seasons, Marengo was eliminated by the eventual state champions (Immaculate Conception in 2018, R-B in 2019 and Joliet Catholic in 2021).

“To have that experience and confidence (from the playoffs) is good,” Smith said. “We want to get to the playoffs again. We want to beat Richmond. We’re getting started pretty well this year.”

Baker agreed.

“I definitely think playoffs, high expectations,” Baker said. “Hopefully we can do it again and not be the 16 seed again. We can do better than that and make a little run in the playoffs.”

And the Indians have Holst running the show, which is invaluable. He completed 68.1% of his passes, threw seven interceptions and rushed for 394 yards.

“He makes all sorts of throws. He can run, throw on the run,” Forsythe said. “I call them second-chance, where he runs and scrambles, we were really good at that last year. We’re missing some of the guys like Collin (Aubry) and Exzavier (Meyer), they all had rules, based on which way he’s sprinting out and taking off, you do this, you do that. We got pretty good at it.

“We have a good mix of kids who saw a lot of time because of injuries and stuff like that. We have some new people who haven’t done a lot on the varsity level and they’re talented.”