A look inside the 2022 Football Schedule

Southwest Prairie East

Joliet Central

Head coach: Thomas Hart

2021 record: 0-9

The Steelmen have had a tough time getting much momentum going in recent seasons and hasn’t netted a win since 2019. But the nonconference schedule to start its schedule might be a little more forgiving than the SPC crossovers the program has faced in most recent campaigns. Even so, the Steelmen still will need to make a dramatic step forward to be in the SPC East mix.

Date Opponent Time August 26 @ Argo 7 p.m. September 2 Bremen 6:30 p.m. September 8 Oswego 6:30 p.m. September 15 @ Oswego East 6 p.m. September 23 Plainfield East 6:30 p.m. September 30 @ Plainfield South 7 p.m. October 7 @ Romeoville 7 p.m. October 15 Joliet West 11 a.m. October 21 @ Plainfield Central 6:30 p.m.

Joliet West

Head coach: Dan Tito

2021 record: 3-6

The Tigers would like to find a way back into the postseason mix, but will have to survive an absolutely brutal stretch of schedule to kick off the season which includes four playoff teams in their first five scheduled games. COVID-19 issues took a bite out of Joliet West’s schedule last season and made it difficult for them to regroup in the second half of the season.

Date Opponent Time August 26 @ Lockport 6:30 p.m. September 2 @ Minooka 7 p.m. September 9 Plainfield North 6:30 p.m. September 16 @ West Aurora 7 p.m. September 23 Plainfield Central 6:30 p.m. September 30 Romeoville 6:30 p.m. October 7 Plainfield East 6:30 p.m. October 15 @ Joliet Central 11 a.m. October 21 @ Plainfield South 7 p.m.

Plainfield Central

Head coach: Robert Keane

2021 record: 8-2

Few programs made a larger turnaround in one year than the Wildcats did under then first-year head coach Keane. For the Wildcats to sustain that level of success, they will have to maneuver what appears to be a much more difficult nonconference slate which includes a new rivalry matchup with Lincoln-Way West to kick off the season.

Date Opponent Time August 26 Lincoln-Way West 7 p.m. September 2 @ Yorkville 7 p.m. September 9 Aurora West 7 p.m. September 16 @ Minooka 7 p.m. September 23 @ Joliet West 6:30 p.m. September 30 @ Plainfield East 7 p.m. October 8 Plainfield South 1 p.m. October 14 @ Romeoville 7 p.m. October 21 Joliet Central 6:30 p.m.

Plainfield East

Head coach: Brad Kunz

2021 record: 5-5

The Bengals were able to sneak into the backdoor of the playoff field last season, but are hoping that they can hang around a little bit longer this season with a returning roster of some very promising young players. If they do manage to make the field and net a playoff win, it would be the first in program history as they are 0-4 in their previous four appearances.

Date Opponent Time August 26 Plainfield North 7 p.m. September 2 @ Shepard 7 p.m. September 8 Oswego East 6 p.m. September 15 @ Yorkville 7 p.m. September 23 @ Joliet Central 6:30 p.m. September 30 Plainfield Central 7 p.m. October 7 @ Joliet West 6:30 p.m. October 14 Plainfield South 7 p.m. October 21 Romeoville 7 p.m.

Plainfield South

Head coach: Bill Bicker

2021 record: 3-6

The Cougars had one of their tougher seasons in recent memory but it is hard to imagine a scenario that wouldn’t have them bouncing back from that to be a factor in the Southwest Prairie East race. The key to making that happen will be surviving the four game stretch prior to divisional play.

Date Opponent Time August 26 @ Aurora West 7 p.m. September 2 DeKalb 7 p.m. September 9 Yorkville 7 p.m. September 16 @ Plainfield North 7 p.m. September 23 @ Romeoville 7 p.m. September 30 Joliet Central 7 p.m. October 8 @ Plainfield Central 1 p.m. October 14 @ Plainfield East 7 p.m. October 21 Joliet West 7 p.m.

Romeoville

Head coach: Justin Trovato

2021 record: 1-8

Romeoville’s only win last season came after beating Joliet Central and the program has netted three of its four wins over the last three contested seasons over the Steelemen. In order to take things up another notch, the Spartans could use a little momentum from the early portion of the season, but a rigorous nonconference schedule doesn’t look very accommodating to that goal.

Date Opponent Time August 26 @ Yorkville 7 p.m. September 2 West Aurora 7 p.m. September 9 Minooka 7 p.m. September 16 @ Oswego 7 p.m. September 23 Plainfield South 7 p.m. September 30 @ Joliet West 6:30 p.m. October 7 Joliet Central 7 p.m. October 14 Plainfield Central 7 p.m. October 21 @ Plainfield East 7 p.m.

Southwest Prairie West

Minooka

Head coach: Matt Harding

2021 record: 6-5

It was a bit of an uneven season for the Indians last year, but they regrouped nicely at the end of the year to cop an opening round Class 8A playoff win over York before bowing out in a loss to Lincoln-Way East in Round 2. An intriguing slate starts right from the get-go with a very talented Bolingbrook team lurking in Week 1.

Date Opponent Time August 26 @ Bolingbrook 6 p.m. September 2 Joliet West 7 p.m. September 9 @ Romeoville 7 p.m. September 16 Plainfield Central 7 p.m. September 23 Oswego 7 p.m. September 30 Oswego East 7 p.m. October 7 Plainfield North 7 p.m. October 14 @ Yorkville 7 p.m. October 21 @ West Aurora 7 p.m.

Plainfield North

Head coach: Anthony Imbordino

2021 record: 8-3

Plainfield North hopes to rekindle its amazing defensive effort of a year ago where they held six of their nine regular season opponents to nine points or less. They will likely need that as this schedule is absolutely no joke, both in league play and outside of it.

Date Opponent Time August 26 @ Plainfield East 7 p.m. September 2 Naperville Central 7 p.m. September 9 @ Joliet West 6:30 p.m. September 16 Plainfield South 7 p.m. September 23 @ Yorkville 7 p.m. September 30 Oswego 7 p.m. October 7 @ Minooka 7 p.m. October 14 West Aurora 7 p.m. October 21 Oswego East 7 p.m.

CCL/ESCC

Joliet Catholic

Head coach: Jake Jaworski

2021 record: 14-0

The Hilltoppers really had to scramble to fill their nonconference dates as they didn’t get a commitment for Week 1 until very late in the process. Waterford is a solid program, having recorded winning records in Wisconsin all the way back to 2010. The renewal of the series with IC Catholic also became a must when IC Catholic’s Week 2 opponent washed out on it as well.

Date Opponent Time August 26 @ Waterford, Wisconsin 7 p.m. September 2 IC Catholic 7:30 p.m. September 9 @ De La Salle 7:30 p.m. September 16 @ Providence 7:30 p.m. September 23 @ Crete-Monee 7:30 p.m. September 30 @ St. Laurence 7:30 p.m. October 7 Brother Rice 7:30 p.m. October 14 Benet 7:30 p.m. October 21 Montini 7:30 p.m.

Providence

Head coach: Tyler Plantz

2021 record: 3-6

New head coach Tyler Plantz inherits a program that missed the playoffs last season and wants nothing more to get into that mix once again. To do so, the Celtics will have to maneuver through a schedule that doesn’t look much different than last year’s slate which was one of the most rigorous in all of the state.

Date Opponent Time August 26 Lake Central, Indiana 6 p.m. September 2 Wheaton North 7:30 p.m. September 9 @ Fenwick 7:30 p.m. September 16 Joliet Catholic 7:30 p.m. September 23 @ Marian Central Catholic 7:30 p.m. September 30 @ Montini 7:30 p.m. October 7 Loyola 7:30 p.m. October 14 St. Rita 7:30 p.m. October 21 St. Laurence 7:30 p.m.

SouthWest Suburban Blue

Bolingbrook

Head coach: John Ivlow

2021 record: 7-3

The Raiders look rather formidable entering the season, particularly on offense with the added firepower from Montini transfer Joshua Robinson. But even with some potent additions, this is a rigorous schedule for Bolingbrook to have to navigate.

Date Opponent Time August 26 Minooka 6 p.m. September 3 @ Simeon 3 p.m. September 9 @ Lincoln-Way West 7:30 p.m. September 16 Sandburg 6 p.m. September 23 @ Lincoln-Way East 7 p.m. September 30 Homewood-Flossmoor 6 p.m. October 7 @ Lockport 6:30 p.m. October 14 Lincoln-Way Central 6 p.m. October 21 Stagg 7 p.m.

Lincoln-Way East

Head coach: Rob Zvonar

2021 record: 9-3

The Griffins bowed out earlier than they’d like in their defense of the Class 8A State Title from the 2019 season, falling to Loyola in the quarterfinals. But they reached that stage with a relatively young core that looks to be well positioned to make an impression. This schedule will provide ample challenges along the way.

Date Opponent Time August 26 @ Crete-Monee 6 p.m. September 2 Batavia 7 p.m. September 9 @ Stagg 7 p.m. September 16 Andrew 7 p.m. September 23 Bolingbrook 7 p.m. September 30 @ Sandburg 6 p.m. October 7 @ Homewood-Flossmoor 7 p.m. October 14 Lockport 7 p.m. October 21 @ Bradley-Bourbonnais 7:30 p.m.

Lockport

Head coach: George Czart

2021 record: 13-1

The Class 8A State Champions performed exactly as one would expect a senior-laden talented bunch would be expected to, stifling nearly every opponent on defense while showing significant firepower on offense. Although almost every core member of that group is now gone, its silly to dismiss the possibility that the Porters can’t still be a major player on the 8A scene.

Date Opponent Time August 26 Joliet West 6:30 p.m. September 2 Metea Valley 7 p.m. September 9 @ Bradley-Bourbonnais 7 p.m. September 16 Homewood-Flossmoor 6:30 p.m. September 23 Sandburg 7 p.m. September 30 @ Lincoln-Way West 7:30 p.m. October 7 Bolingbrook 6:30 p.m. October 14 @ Lincoln-Way East 7 p.m. October 21 @ Andrew 7 p.m.

SouthWest Suburban Red

Lincoln-Way Central

Head coach: Jeremy Cordell

2021 record: 2-7

The Knights are trying to get back on the path to playoff qualification but this schedule doesn’t do them many favors in trying to get there. Non-conference games against St. Charles East and Lake Park almost become must win games for Lincoln-Way Central as the depth of the SouthWest Suburban Conference is almost unfair.

Date Opponent Time August 26 @ St. Charles East 7:30 p.m. September 2 @ Lake Park 7:30 p.m. September 9 Homewood-Flossmoor 7:30 p.m. September 16 Stagg 7:30 p.m. September 23 @ Andrew 7 p.m. September 30 @ Bradley-Bourbonnais 7:30 p.m. October 7 Lincoln-Way West 7:30 p.m. October 14 @ Bolingbrook 6 p.m. October 21 Sandburg 7:30 p.m.

Lincoln-Way West

Head coach: Luke Lokanc

2021 record: 5-5

The Warriors are hoping this year’s schedule doesn’t lead to the hole they dug for themselves last year. Lincoln-Way West played three very strong teams to start the schedule and dropped decisions to all three, then after a loss to Lockport in Week 6, the Warriors needed to run the rest of the table just to earn a spot in the postseason. This schedule looks like it could be rather demanding as well.

Date Opponent Time August 26 @ Plainfield Central 7 p.m. September 2 Oswego East 7:30 p.m. September 9 Bolingbrook 7:30 p.m. September 16 Bradley-Bourbonnais 7:30 p.m. September 23 @ Stagg 6 p.m. September 30 Lockport 7:30 p.m. October 7 @ Lincoln-Way Central 7:30 p.m. October 14 @ Andrew 7 p.m. October 21 Homewood-Flossmoor 7:30 p.m.

South Suburban

Lemont

Head coach: Bret Kooi

2021 record: 11-1

Lemont rambled its way through its league schedule and is always a dominant force in the league’s hierarchy. It’s hard to believe it won’t be a major force again this year which leads to more intrigue likely being provided by its nonconference slate to kick off the campaign.

Date Opponent Time August 26 Libertyville 7 p.m. September 2 @ Nazareth 7:30 p.m. September 9 Oak Forest 7 p.m. September 16 @ Bremen 6 p.m. September 23 Tinley Park 7 p.m. September 30 T.F. North 7 p.m. October 7 Richards 7 p.m. October 14 @ Hillcrest 6 p.m. October 21 @ T.F. South 7 p.m.

Kishwaukee River/Interstate Eight White

Morris

Head coach: Alan Thorson

2021 record: 10-1

On paper, the Morris schedule looks like it could be a gauntlet. It managed to run the table last season though but when the dust cleared it had vanquished six teams that qualified for the playoffs and another that fell just one win short of making that number seven. The first half of the schedule should give Morris a great chance to see how it stands.

Date Opponent Time August 26 Coal CIty 7 p.m. September 2 @ Antioch 7 p.m. September 9 Kaneland 7 p.m. September 16 Woodstock North 7 p.m. September 23 @ LaSalle-Peru 7 p.m. September 30 @ Richmond-Burton 7 p.m. October 7 @ Woodstock 7 p.m. October 14 Ottawa 7 p.m. October 21 @ Sycamore 7 p.m.

Illinois Central Eight

Coal City

Head coach: Francis Loughran

2021 record: 6-4

The Coalers had some injuries hit at the wrong time last season, but prior to that the consistent program was what they always are, a factor in the Illinois Central Eight race who is capable of competing with everyone in the league. It’s unlikely that pattern changes this season but some early nonconference matchups provide some stern tests.

Date Opponent Time August 26 @ Morris 7 p.m. September 2 Bishop McNamara 7 p.m. September 9 @ Wilmington 7 p.m. September 16 Herscher 7 p.m. September 23 @ Lisle 7 p.m. September 30 Manteno 7 p.m. October 7 @ Peotone 7 p.m. October 14 Reed-Custer 7 p.m. October 21 @ Streator 7 p.m.

Peotone

Head coach: Apostolos Tsiamas

2021 record: 5-5

Peotone rebuilt its nonconference schedule and that became a little bit of a scramble when Sandwich recently announced that it wouldn’t be playing varsity football this season. The Indians were Peotone’s Week 2 opponent, causing them to scramble for a foe at a late date landing on a team from across the border in Indiana.

Date Opponent Time August 26 @ Rantoul 7 p.m. September 2 @ Elletsville (Edgewood), Indiana 8 p.m. September 9 @ Manteno 7 p.m. September 16 Wilmington 7 p.m. September 23 Reed-Custer 7 p.m. September 30 @ Streator 7 p.m. October 7 Coal City 7 p.m. October 14 @ Herscher 7 p.m. October 21 Lisle 7 p.m.

Reed-Custer

Head coach: Gavin Johnston

2021 record: 10-2

It was a breakthrough season for the Comets, who not only advanced into the state quarterfinals for the first time in program history, but came within a whisper of knocking out eventual Class 3A state champion Byron in the quarterfinals. It will be interesting to see if the program can keep the momentum going.

Date Opponent Time August 26 Elmwood Park 7 p.m. September 2 @ Arcola 7 p.m. September 9 @ Lisle 7 p.m. September 16 Manteno 7 p.m. September 23 @ Peotone 7 p.m. September 30 Wilmington 7 p.m. October 7 Streator 7 p.m. October 14 @ Coal City 7 p.m. October 21 Herscher 7 p.m.

Wilmington

Head coach: Jeff Reents

2021 record: 14-0

The Wildcats had some serious trouble filling their schedule only securing a Week 2 game a few weeks ago. Even that came with an oddity as they will play Lisle twice due to a unexpected vacancy on its slate. The first meeting of the two schools will count as the conference game.

Date Opponent Time August 26 Marengo 7 p.m. September 2 Lisle 7 p.m. September 9 Coal CIty 7 p.m. September 16 @ Peotone 7 p.m. September 23 Herscher 7 p.m. September 30 @ Reed-Custer 7 p.m. October 7 @ Lisle 7 p.m. October 14 @ Streator 7 p.m. October 21 Manteno 7 p.m.

Vermilion Valley North

Dwight

Head coach: Luke Standiford

2021 record: 1-8

Dwight’s season was a bumpy one in 2021, losing two games to COVID forfeits, while recording its lone win via a forfeit from a program that ended its season short (Watseka). At least scheduling isn’t a concern due to the the VVC alignment that has teams playing five divisional games to close the season, preceded by four crossover games against the South division squads.

Date Opponent Time August 27 @ Salt Fork noon September 2 @ Bismarck-Henning 7 p.m. September 9 Westville 7 p.m. September 16 @ Oakwood 7 p.m. September 23 Momence 7 p.m. September 30 Clifton Central 7 p.m. October 7 @ Watseka 7 p.m. October 14 Iroquois West 7 p.m. October 21 @ Seneca 7 p.m.

Seneca

Head coach: Terry Maxwell

2021 record: 4-5

Seneca is a football-only member of the Vermilion Valley and while the travel situation isn’t perfect for the Fighting Irish, the fact the league makes for easy scheduling certainly eases that pain. Seneca will try to avoid the 0-3 start of a year ago as it was playing very solid football down the stretch in just missing the postseason.